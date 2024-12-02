USC quarterback Miller Moss will enter the transfer portal after losing his starting job midseason, he announced on X (formerly Twitter). Moss started 10 games for the Trojans and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Moss was a holdover from Clay Helton's staff when Lincoln Riley took over the program in 2022. He sat for two years behind Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams before throwing six touchdowns in a 42-28 win over Louisville in the Holiday Bowl.

The Los Angeles native won the starting quarterback job over Jayden Maiava in spring camp and initially played well, headlined by a 378-yard performance in a 27-20 win over No. 13 LSU in Week 1. Though he finished with 2,555 yards passing and 18 touchdowns in nine games, USC went only 4-5 over the stretch, with the losses coming by a combined 19 points.

Moss was ultimately benched for Maiava, who led the program to wins over UCLA and Nebraska to reach bowl eligibility. Moss finished his USC career with 3,469 yards and 27 touchdowns after appearing in 21 games with the program. The senior should be one of the top quarterbacks available in the transfer portal.

USC returns Maiava in 2025 and adds five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet out of Corona, California. However, the Trojans could look to the transfer portal for competition and depth.