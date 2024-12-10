After going 5-7 in his first season at the helm, Matt Rhule guided the Nebraska Cornhuskers back to bowl eligibility in his second season. Nebraska will play Boston College on Dec. 28 in the Pinstripe Bowl with a chance to notch its first winning season since 2016. However, the expectations are higher than finishing above .500 in Lincoln, and Rhule will need to hit the college football transfer portal hard in the coming weeks to surround true freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola with talent he can win with.

In Dylan Raiola's first season at the helm for Nebraska, the freshman completed 66.6% of his passes for 2,595 yards and is only 22 yards shy of breaking Adrian Martinez's school record for most passing yards by a freshman quarterback. However, Raiola only threw 12 touchdowns and had 10 interceptions and the former five-star recruit's leading receiver only managed 508 yards (Jahmal Banks).

Former four-star recruit Malachi Coleman is leaving, but Nebraska's Class of 2025 includes a pair of incoming four-star recruits (Cortez Mills and Isaiah Mozee) at the position. However, the Cornhuskers would certainly love to add more playmaking to compliment Raiola, who already announced that he's "All In" with Nebraska on his Instagram page and won't enter the college football transfer portal.

Top wide receivers who have already entered the transfer portal include Georgia Tech's Eric Singleton Jr., Dane Key and Barion Brown of Kentucky, Kevin Concepcion of North Carolina State and Nic Anderson of Oklahoma. So can the Cornhuskers get involved with any of those top wideouts to give Raiola and new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen better weapons to work with in 2025? Get all the latest 2024 Nebraska football transfer portal updates at Husker247.

