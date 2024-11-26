Legendary coach Mack Brown's second stint with North Carolina football is coming to an end. The university on Tuesday announced it is firing Brown in the sixth season of his second run with the Tar Heels after he led the program to a 44-32 record with five bowl appearances (four losses). UNC presently sits at 6-5 (3-4 SEC) with one regular-season game remaining. CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz first reported the news of Brown's firing on Tuesday.

The 2024 season was Brown's sixth in his second stint with the Tar Heels after he came out of retirement following a five-year hiatus from the sidelines. The storied former Texas coach took over a program that had struggled to just five combined wins over the 2017 and 2018 seasons while sinking to the bottom of the ACC.

"Mack Brown has won more games than any football coach in UNC history, and we deeply appreciate all that he has done for Carolina Football and our University,'' UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham said. "Over the last six seasons – his second campaign in Chapel Hill -- he has coached our team to six bowl berths, including an Orange Bowl, while mentoring 18 NFL draft picks. He and his wife Sally have done an outstanding job supporting the Carolina community, including raising funds for UNC Children's Hospital while hosting other popular events such as the Ladies Day Clinic. Both also have been terrific in leading our program during some incredibly tough stretches, including the tragic passing of wide receiver Tylee Craft this season.

"Coach Brown has led the Carolina Football program back into the national conversation as we improved the program's facilities, significantly increased the size of the staff, invested in salaries and bolstered our nutrition and strength and conditioning programs. He also has been a dedicated fundraiser, strengthening the Football endowment while also supporting our other sports programs.

"We thank Coach Brown for his dedication to Carolina, and wish him, Sally and their family all the best."

Brown quickly returned the Tar Heels to respectability, guiding the program to five straight bowl games behind star quarterbacks Sam Howell and Drake Maye. However, the 2024 season turned out to be a challenge from the start.

Following Maye's departure to the New England Patriots as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Brown turned to well-traveled transfer QB Max Johnson entering this season. But Johnson suffered a season-ending injury in the Tar Heels' season-opening win at Minnesota.

Soon, the defense began struggling as well. Following a 70-50 home loss to James Madison in Week 4, Brown reportedly told his players that he would step down if he was the problem. Ultimately, he continued as coach while North Carolina's on-field issues continued and speculation on his future swirled.

While the 2024 season marked a tumultuous ending to Brown's career, he'll be remembered as one of the best of his generation.

Brown was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018 five years after resigning at the end of a storied 16-year run with Texas that was highlighted by a 2005 BCS National Championship. Brown posted a 158-48 (98-33 Big 12) mark with the Longhorns, winning Big 12 titles in 2005 and 2009.

He won the Bear Bryant award for the nation's best coach in 2005 and was also named Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year in 2008. Brown has produced 144 NFL Draft picks as a head coach, the 1998 Heisman Trophy winner in Ricky Williams of Texas and three more Heisman finalists.

After beginning his playing career as a running back at Vanderbilt in 1969, Brown transferred to Florida State and then transitioned into coaching with the Seminoles. His first head coaching opportunity came at Appalachian State in 1983. After a three-year run at Tulane from 1985-87, he took over at UNC for the first time.

The Tar Heels went just 2-20 during his first two seasons in 1988 and 1989 as Brown laid the foundation for what became an ACC power. Brown guided the Tar Heels consecutive 10-win seasons and top-10 rankings in 1996 and 1997 — winning the Gator Bowl both years — before taking the Texas job.

Texas was coming off a 4-7 season, but Brown quickly returned the program to respectability with three straight 9-win seasons. For nine consecutive seasons from 2001 to 2009, Texas won at least 10 games under Brown's direction. The highlight was a legendary 41-38 win over USC in the BCS Championship Game to cap an unbeaten 2005 campaign.

The program faltered a bit from 2010 to 2013, posting a 30-21 record before Brown resigned and began work as an analyst for ESPN.