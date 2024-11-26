North Carolina head coach Mack Brown will not return following the 2024 season, UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham announced on Tuesday, confirming a report from earlier in the day from InsideCarolina. The 73-year-old Brown is largely known for his tenure at Texas from 1998-2013, but he returned to Chapel Hill for a second stint as the head coach at UNC in 2019. He previously coached the Tar Heels from 1988-97. He'll leave as the winningest coach in program history, and now the North Carolina football coaching search will begin.

Though traditionally viewed as a basketball school, UNC has seen plenty of recent success on the gridiron as well. The Tar Heels will be heading to their sixth straight bowl game this season and they've made at least one appearance in the top 10 of the AP Poll in three of the past four seasons. If you love the Tar Heels, or just want to know who will call the shots for UNC football in the future, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at InsideCarolina, the 247Sports affiliate that covers UNC.

Top North Carolina football coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target is Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. The 34-year-old Georgia native is seen as one of the top assistants in college football as he currently runs Kirby Smart's defense for the Bulldogs.

He was one of Smart's first hires in Athens ,and after a stint as co-defensive coordinator with Dan Lanning, Schumann stepped into the role of full defensive coordinator in 2022. Schumann also spent time in the personnel department under Nick Saban at Alabama, so talent acquisition is an area he specializes in.

He's gotten looks from the NFL as well, reportedly interviewing with the Philadelphia Eagles for their defensive coordinator job in 2023. It's likely just a matter of time before Schumann gets his shot as a Power Four head coach, and this could be an intriguing landing spot for the up-and-coming star.

