After 49 years on NFL sidelines, Bill Belichick is heading back to college as the new North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach. He's tasked with elevating a UNC football program that has one 10-win season since 1998 and just two appearances in the season-ending AP Top 25 over that span. However, not only does Belichick have to work both the North Carolina football recruiting trail and the college football transfer portal to resurrect Carolina, but he also has to put together a college football staff, which is often far different from an NFL one.

Helping with that staffing process is Michael Lombardi, who worked for Belichick with the New England Patriots and has been named North Carolina's general manager. That's a new role within this new era of college football, with NIL and the portal as big factors in players' decisions on where to go. The Tar Heels have already landed several players from the transfer portal, but which of them could have an impact in Belichick's first year on the job? If you want the latest UNC football news now that Belichick is calling the shots for the Tar Heels, be sure be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at InsideCarolina, the 247Sports affiliate that covers UNC.

North Carolina football roster news

Someone with Belichick's experience knows that the trenches is often where games are won or lost, and he's fortified both lines for UNC via the transfer portal. Five of the first eight commits to Carolina are linemen, including offensive tackle Miles McVay, formerly of Alabama. He redshirted with the Tide last year and has three years of eligibility remaining, and he was one of the most coveted linemen in the nation when coming out of high school in 2023. He was the 16th-ranked offensive tackle, as a recruit, and is the 21st-ranked OT in the transfer portal, per 247Sports.

While starting quarterback Jacolby Criswell intends on returning to UNC, and North Carolina football has four-star incoming freshman, Bryce Baker, at the position, you can never have enough competent quarterbacks. Belichick landed another one when Purdue transfer Ryan Browne committed to the Tar Heels from the portal. He started two games for the Boilermakers this past season and showed off his dual-threat abilities in those games, combining for 390 passing yards, 166 rushing yards and three passing touchdowns. Get more UNC football roster updates at InsideCarolina.

