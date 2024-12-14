Legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick is officially entering the college football world after being hired as the newest North Carolina football coach earlier. The six-time Super Bowl champion is second only to Don Shula in NFL regular-season wins, but he told reporters he always wanted to coach in college. Belichick is replacing Mack Brown, who was fired after a 6-6 season despite being the winningest coach in school history. Brown finished with a 113-79-1 record overall and a 44-33 record in his second stint with the Tar Heels.

Belichick has already announced Michael Lombardi, a former NFL executive, as the general manager of the North Carolina football team. The Tar Heels have not won an ACC title since 1980, but expectations for the North Carolina football roster will be much higher following this coaching hire.

North Carolina football roster news

The Tar Heels are expected to invest a significant amount of money into the football program, with the NIL budget reportedly increasing by five times the previous amount. The transfer portal is already open, so Belichick and his new staff will be going to work right away.

Offensive lineman Austin Blaske started at center all but one game this season before entering the portal two days ago. However, Blaske decided to remove his name from the portal as Belichick was finalizing the deal on Wednesday, giving the Tar Heels a key returning piece up front heading into the offseason. Wide receivers Kobe Paysour and Gavin Blackwell entered the portal on Friday, as they get set to test the open market.

Paysour had 19 receptions for a career-high 330 yards in 12 games this season, which was his fourth campaign with the Tar Heels. Blackwell finished with just four receptions for 43 yards this season after notching 18 catches for 239 yards two years ago. Belichick is one of the biggest names in the sport, so his staff should have no problem finding replacements from the portal.

