The North Carolina Tar Heels football program has had some success over the years, playing in 38 bowl games and winning seven conference championships in their history. However, some might argue that Tar Heels football has underachieved in comparison to their dominant basketball program and the general consensus is that the football team could be a sleeping giant in the era of NIL. That's why North Carolina made a big move by hiring six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick earlier this month.

North Carolina football roster news

Belichick has hit the ground running with the transfer portal open, already securing a handful of commitments for the Class of 2025. Holy Cross offensive lineman Christo Kelly was the first domino to fall and the Tar Heels have now received four total commitments in this cycle.

Delaware defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude, South Carolina tight end Conor Cox and Michigan kicker Adam Samaha have all pledged to Belichick and North Carolina in recent days. All four players are ranked three-star prospects in the 247Sports transfer portal rankings.

Belichick also firmed up a commitment from four-star high school QB prospect Bryce Baker. The top-100 prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings was a pillar of Mack Brown's Class of 2025 and signed with Belichick earlier this week after taking an official visit to Penn State following Brown's dismissal. Get more UNC football roster updates at InsideCarolina.

