The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a strong season, but Marcus Freeman's squad came up one game short of its ultimate goal with a loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. However, with Freeman extended through 2030, the expectation is that Notre Dame will continue to be a part of the national title conversation. Now, the program will look to add to the Notre Dame football roster and mount another charge in 2025. The Irish have already added 24 signees in the Class of 2025 and are ranked 12th nationally in the 247Sports Composite Rankings for Notre Dame football recruiting. They've also added six commitments in the college football transfer portal and are still actively targeting some of the best college football recruits available. If you want the latest Notre Dame football news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Irish Illustrated, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Notre Dame.

The Irish Illustrated insiders are providing on-the-ground updates on every development in the Notre Dame football program, including insights from Tim Prister, Drew Mentock and Tom Zwiller, who have deep-rooted ties inside the Notre Dame community. Get all the inside scoop on the football program, plus VIP intel on Notre Dame football, basketball, recruiting and more. Plus get access to the Irish Illustrated message boards where you can connect with other Notre Dame fans and insiders. Get it all right here.

And right now, Irish Illustrated is offering 50% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up.

Notre Dame football roster news

With its season ending nearly three weeks after most of the nation has wrapped up, Notre Dame is just beginning to see players on its roster entering the college football transfer portal. Wide receivers Deion Colzie and Jayden Thomas have already declared their intention to leave, as has offensive lineman Sam Pendleton.

Some players will be looking for a fresh start or a better opportunity from an NIL or playing-time perspective, while Freeman will ultimately also have some roster-thinning to do to make room for his 30 newcomers in the Class of 2025. He's also already begun work on the Class of 2026 and that will also be a focus in the coming months as Notre Dame continues to build towards a future of perennial contention.

The Fighting Irish already have six commitments in the Class of 2026 and are ranked 10th in the 247 Sports Composite Rankings. They'll look to make even more inroads in that class this weekend when they host a number of the nation's top prospects for junior day, including four-star running back and top-100 national prospect Jonaz Walton of Georgia. Get more Notre Dame football roster updates at Irish Illustrated.

How to get insider Notre Dame football updates

The Irish Illustrated team is bringing up-to-the minute updates on the latest transfer portal targets, staff news and 2026 football recruiting. You can only get it all at Irish Illustrated.

What will the 2025 Notre Dame football roster look like, and what shocking offseason moves are in store for the Irish? Go to Irish Illustrated to get all the latest Notre Dame football news, all from a team of dialed-in insiders, and find out.

And reminder, Irish Illustrated is offering 50% off an annual VIP membership, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to Irish Illustrated. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.