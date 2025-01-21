The Ohio State Buckeyes are the 2024-25 college football national champions, finishing off a dominant run through the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket with a 34-23 win over Notre Dame in the title game. The Ohio State football roster was built thanks in large part to strategic NIL work that helped lure big names like Will Howard, Caleb Downs and Quinshon Judkins to Columbus, while also retaining top talent already in the Ohio State football depth chart such as Jack Sawyer and Emeka Egbuka one more year for this championship run.

Ohio State transfer portal and offseason news will now roll in quickly. Ohio State players have five days to enter the transfer portal and until Friday to enter the NFL Draft. What will the 2025 Ohio State football roster look like?

The 2025 Ohio State football roster will look much different than the one that just won the title. Quarterback Will Howard is out of eligibility, leaving incoming freshman Tavien St. Clair and redshirt freshman Julian Sayin to battle for that spot if the Buckeyes don't add another player via the portal.

A vast majority of the defensive starters are seniors who will also be moving on as well. Key Ohio State NFL decisions in the coming days include Judkins and fellow running back TreVeyon Henderson, along with offensive lineman Donovan Jackson and cornerback Davison Igbinosun.

The cupboard will be far from bare, however. Barring any portal surprises, the Buckeyes will have arguably the most talented player in the nation returning in receiver Jeremiah Smith. Former five-star prospect Carnell Tate is also expected to return at receiver. Defensively, star safety Caleb Downs is expected to be back for at least one more year.

Coach Ryan Day has stacked up top-flight recruiting classes for several years and also has six incoming transfer committed for 2025 thus far, including West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson Jr., who could see plenty of work in the backfield next year if Henderson and/or Judkins move on.

The Bucknuts team is bringing up-to-the minute updates on the latest transfer portal targets, staff news and 2026 football recruiting.

What will the 2025 Ohio State football roster look like, and what shocking offseason moves are in store?

