An Ohio State football support staffer was placed on administrative leave in December after becoming the subject of an unidentified university investigation, according to multiple reports. Quality control coach Joe Lyberger, who assisted with the linebackers, has been away from the program since Dec. 27.

The investigation is being done by Ohio State's Office of Institutional Equity, which is responsible for protecting against harassment, discrimination and sexual misconduct. Lyberger's attorney Sam Shamansky told ESPN there have been no specific accusations at this point. An HR letter to Lyberger instructed him to return all university property and not to delete anything created while working for the program.

"My client and I take any allegation of wrongdoing very seriously," Shamansky told the Columbus Dispatch. "We respect the process whereby those who are accused have the opportunity to defend themselves, and we look forward to the opportunity."

The suspension came days before Ohio State played Oregon in the Rose Bowl in the second leg of its College Football Playoff journey that ended with a national championship. The Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 34-23 to capture the program's first national title since 2014.

Lyberger has spent four seasons at Ohio State, primarily working under former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. A former player at Slippery Rock, Lyberger also coached at Bucknell and Ohio Dominican University.