Midweek MACtion continues Wednesday as the Ohio Bobcats (7-3) and the Toledo Rockets (7-3) link up. Both teams have strung along win streaks coming into this contest. Last week, Toledo beat Central Michigan 37-10 to win its second straight game. Meanwhile, Ohio has won three straight games by double figures. Last Wednesday, the Bobcats blew out Eastern Michigan 35-10. Ohio is tied atop the MAC standings at 5-1, while Toledo is one game back at 4-2. Both teams remain alive for a berth in the MAC title game and they both have +460 odds to win the conference title.

Kickoff from Glass Bowl Stadium in Toledo, OH., is at 7 p.m. ET. The Rockets are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio vs. Toledo odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points scored is 46. Before making any Toledo vs. Ohio picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Ohio vs. Toledo spread: Rockets -1.5

Ohio vs. Toledo over/under: 46 points

Ohio vs. Toledo money line: Rockets -122, Bobcats +102

Why Toledo can cover

The Rockets have an electric offense in 2024. They roll into this game ranking second in the MAC in scoring offense (29.9) and first in passing offense (249.2). This unit has scored 35-plus points in four games this season. Junior quarterback Tucker Gleason is a dual-threat weapon under center who will push the ball downfield and pick up yards with his feet has well. Gleason has thrown for 2,032 passing yards with 19 passing touchdowns. He also compiled 268 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Senior receiver Jerjuan Newton is the main difference-maker in the aerial attack. Newton is a savvy route runner with strong hands at the catch point. The Florida native is third in the conference in receiving yards (823) with a conference-high 10 touchdowns. He's gone over 100 yards three times in 2024. On Oct. 26 against Bowling Green, Newton had nine receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

Why Ohio can cover

Senior running back Anthony Tyus III is the bellcow in the backfield. The Michigan native is fourth in the MAC in rushing yards (726) with seven touchdowns and 5.3 yards per carry. He's gone over 70 rushing yards six times in 2024. On Nov. 6 versus Kent State, Tyus III had 84 rushing yards and a score.

Senior receiver Coleman Owen is able to attack defenses on all three levels of the field. Owen has impressive speed and tracks the ball well. He leads the team in receiving yards (882) with 56 receptions, five touchdowns and 15.8 yards per reception. Owen has five games over 100 receiving yards. In his last outing against Eastern Michigan, he had eight grabs for 139 yards.

How to make Ohio vs. Toledo picks

