The Oregon Ducks' first season in the Big Ten was a successful one, as it ran the table leading up to the College Football Playoff, only to fall in the Rose Bowl to Ohio State. Now, Ducks fans have turned the page to the 2025 Oregon football roster, keeping an eye on who they'll land from the college football transfer portal and what Oregon Ducks depth chart moves will occur to allow them to advance further. The FBS all-time passing touchdown leader, Dillon Gabriel, is out of eligibility, so arguably the most pressing concern is replacing the quarterback who finished third in Heisman voting in 2024.

Dan Lanning and the Ducks have former UCLA starting quarterback Dante Moore waiting in the wings, in addition to welcoming four-star recruit, Akili Smith Jr., who is in the Class of 2025. Landing Moore has enabled Oregon football to have the No. 5 incoming freshman class, but the one Big Ten team it trails in the recruiting rankings is the same Buckeye program it just lost to.

Oregon football roster news

Just two days after their defeat to Ohio State to end their season, the Ducks suffered another loss, this one via the college football transfer portal. Four-star quarterback, Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele, who had just enrolled at Oregon in late December, entered the transfer portal, per 247Sports.

Like Gabriel and Heisman winner Marcus Mariota, Sagapolutele is a native of Hawaii, but unlike those two, he won't don the Oregon green. That robs the Ducks of the No. 8 overall quarterback prospect as the CFP loss to Ohio State seems to have a ripple effect.

As for whoever ends up as Oregon's starting quarterback in 2025, he is expected to be very well protected, thanks to who Oregon has landed from the portal. Isaiah World was the top-ranked offensive tackle in the portal, while OT Alex Harkey was ranked No. 7, and both committed to the Ducks on Dec. 18. Oregon had a top-10 scoring offense in 2024 thanks, in part, to offensive line play, so there shouldn't be any drop-off for next year. Their presences will also allow incoming freshmen Ziyare Addison and Douglas Utu time to develop, after the pair of four-star offensive linemen enrolled at Oregon on Dec. 27.

