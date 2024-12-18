No. 11 seed SMU (11-2) faces No. 6 Penn State (11-2) at High Noon on Saturday in Happy Valley in a clash that pits two glory programs of the 1980s against each other (yes, we know what happened to SMU at the end of the decade). The teams have played just once, a 26-21 Penn State win in 1978.

This matchup is rich with intriguing battles, from SMU's dynamic passing attack to Penn State's dominance over the middle. Here are some of the keys to the game.

SMU's Offensive Firepower

Kevin Jennings Under Pressure

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings has been a model of efficiency under pressure this season. Ranking second in the FBS with a 156.4 passer efficiency rating when pressured, Jennings thrives in chaos. His ability to deliver in these situations could neutralize Penn State's hellacious defensive front, which generates pressure 38.5% of the time, ranking 14th nationally.

Metric FBS Rank Pass Efficiency 156.4 (2nd) Yards/Attempt 9.8 (2nd) Pass TD 8 (T-2nd) Pass Yards 846 (3rd) Completion % 52.3% (10th)

Man Coverage Matchup

Penn State employs man coverage 39% of the time, ranking 17th nationally, but that plays directly into Jennings' strengths. He ranks 8th in passing efficiency versus man coverage and has been able to exploit those looks.

Metric FBS Rank Yards/Attempt 9.8 (5th) Pass Efficiency 176.4 (8th) Pass TD 10 (T-16th)

Defensive Pressure Without Blitzing

SMU's defense excels at generating pressure without blitzing, leading the FBS with 154 quarterback pressures. This approach allows the Mustangs to disrupt offenses while maintaining a strong secondary presence. Their effectiveness will be tested against Penn State's balanced attack and a jump in offensive line competition from what SMU faced in ACC play to a bigger, brawnier Nittany Lions line.

Metric FBS Rank QB Pressures 154 (1st) Sacks 29 (T-6th) QB Pressure % 37.4% (9th) Interceptions 12 (T-11th)

Penn State's Middle-Dominance

Tyler Warren vs SMU's Tight End Struggles

SMU's defense has allowed 627 receiving yards to tight ends this season, ranking 129th in the FBS. Penn State's Mackey Award-winning tight end Tyler Warren is primed to exploit this weakness. Warren holds the Big Ten record for receiving yards by a tight end in a single season and ranks second nationally in that category.

Metric Tyler Warren SMU Defense Receptions 88 (3rd) 56 (130th) Receiving Yards 1,062 (2nd) 627 (129th) Receiving TD 6 (T-6th) 7 (T-117th)

Allar's Efficiency Between the Hashes

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar excels in targeting the middle of the field, ranking fourth in passing efficiency between the hashes. Paired with Warren, who leads all tight ends in receptions in this area, the Nittany Lions could exploit SMU's struggles in defending these routes, where they rank 118th in receptions allowed.

Metric Drew Allar SMU Defense Pass Efficiency 217.3 (4th) --- Yards/Attempt 11.6 (7th) --- Completion % 78.2% (12th) ---

Deep Ball Improvement

Allar's improvement in deep ball accuracy has been a revelation for Penn State. His passer efficiency on throws of 20-plus yards has jumped from 167.3 in 2023 to 257.0 this season, ranking 2nd in the FBS. SMU's defense, which struggles against deep passes, will need to account for this dimension.

Metric 2023 2024 Completion % 30.6% 51.4% Yards/Attempt 10.4 17.3 Pass TD 6 8 Pass Efficiency 167.3 257.0

SportsLine's proven computer model is calling for 10 outright upsets during college football's bowl and playoff season. Visit SportsLine now to see them all, plus get spread picks for every game from the model that simulates every matchup 10,000 times.