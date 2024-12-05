Former UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka probably didn't intend to become a national lightning rod when he left his team midseason over an NIL miscommunication. Sluka's camp claims he was owed thousands. UNLV claims he received everything he was promised and simply wanted more.

Regardless, Sluka is about to enter the transfer portal for his next opportunity while No. 20 UNLV prepares to play in the Mountain West Championship Game. A trip to the College Football Playoff is on the line if the Rebels can upset No. 10 Boise State.

The transfer portal will not formally open until Dec. 9, but Sluka has not been a hot name early. A source told 247Sports that Sluka has received some MAC interest, but nothing in the power-conference range yet. His stock will get more tenuous as more talented passers enter the portal.

Sluka's transfer case is interesting on its face. The rising sixth-year senior was a two-time finalist for the Walter Payton Award, the FCS equivalent of the Heisman. In four seasons of action at Holy Cross, he threw for 5,916 yards, rushed for 3,583 yards and posted 97 touchdowns in 41 appearances. At UNLV, Sluka led the program to its first 3-0 start since 1984 and posted 318 yards passing, 253 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.

247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna projected Sluka as a player who could start for a top-40 Power Four program. However, his 43.8% completion percentage leaves much to be desired. Even at Holy Cross, Sluka was never an adept passer.

"Big framed passer at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds that adds some athleticism in the run game as well as being able to extend plays in and outside the pocket," Petagna wrote. "Has never completed more than 61.9% of his passing attempts in a single season and is best defined as streaky as a passer.

Petagna continued: "Game reminds me some of DJU and Brennan Armstrong. Will have a ceiling if he's unable to find more consistency in the passing game. Winnable player at the Power Four level. Need to have right environment and resources for him to be successful week-to-week."

Perhaps the biggest knock to his case is the performance of UNLV without him in the lineup. The Rebels went 7-2 over the last nine games, with both losses coming by five points or fewer against ranked opponents. Replacement Hajj-Malik Williams threw for 1,735 yards, rushed for 768 yards and posted 26 total touchdowns in nine starts.

Sluka started two games against FBS opponents, both against Big 12 foes. The Rebels averaged 287.5 yards and 25 points per game in his performance. Williams led UNLV to 354 yards and 41 points against a nine-win Syracuse team in his second start. Under Williams, the Rebels are averaging 437.6 yards per game and 38 points per game. There was no drop-off, and UNLV is arguably better with Williams.

Granted, Sluka might just need to be patient. As of publish, Sluka is rated the No. 6 quarterback in the transfer portal. The only quarterback ahead of him in the rankings to start more than one full season of college football is Liberty's Kaidon Salter.

The market for experience stopgaps is light as sixth- and seventh-year seniors age out of college football. But for a team that likes to run the quarterback, Sluka would be a great fit. Even if power conference teams don't come calling, he could be a quality Group of Five starter.

Wherever Sluka ultimately lands, he'll have to deal with questions. A quarterback is the face of the program, and Sluka is now best known for leaving his team. It's unclear whether the storylines will factor into interest from other colleges, but it's hard to count it out. Sluka will have to be prepared for some blowback.

And most importantly, for everyone involved, make sure and get an NIL deal in writing.