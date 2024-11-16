Top-ranked Oregon will be looking to solidify its spot atop the College Football Playoff rankings when it travels to Wisconsin on Saturday night during the Week 12 college football schedule. The Ducks have won four consecutive games by at least 21 points, including a 38-17 win at Michigan two weeks ago. They are 13.5-point favorites in the Week 12 college football odds, and Wisconsin is coming off a 42-10 loss at Iowa two weeks ago. Should you back the Ducks with your Week 12 college football score predictions?

Saturday's slate also features a showdown between No. 12 Georgia (-8.5) and No. 7 Tennessee in a game that has plenty of College Football Playoff implications. The other ranked vs. ranked matchup this weekend pits No. 21 South Carolina (-13) vs. No. 23 Missouri, while No. 3 Texas travels to Arkansas as a 12.5-point favorite in the Week 12 college football spreads. Before making any Week 12 college football picks and college football score predictions, you need to see the college football against the spread, over/under and money-line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see an A-rating on an over bet if a team is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

Top Week 12 college football AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 12, the AI PickBot says the No. 6 BYU Cougars (-2.5, 57.5) cover at home against the Kansas Jayhawks in a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The Cougars jumped three spots in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, listed third among the four projected conference champions. They rallied for a 22-21 win over Utah last week, as quarterback Jake Retzlaff led a late scoring drive that ended in a game-winning field goal.

Retzlaff leads a strong BYU offense and he is backed up by a defense that is tied for second nationally with James Madison with 16 interceptions. Kansas has been extremely inconsistent this season, losing six of its last eight games outright.

