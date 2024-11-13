Losing stinks at any level of football, but that becomes more literal when Syracuse winds up on the wrong end of the scoreboard. On Tuesday, Orange coach Fran Brown admitted he doesn't shower for a couple of days following a loss.

During his Tuesday press conference, Brown was explaining his postgame ritual when he mentioned a lack of hygiene following a loss. According to Brown, he's so mad at himself when Syracuse loses that he just sits in his own filth for a day or two.

"Like, when we lose, I ain't even get in the shower til earlier this morning," Brown said. "I just be mad. I just brush my teeth. It's like I don't deserve soap. I don't deserve to do all that."

Put more simply, Brown said he isn't worthy of soap and a wash rag if his team loses.

"Winners get washed," Brown added. "I'm a loser, so I just kinda waited a little bit."

That interesting habit does create some inconveniences at home. Brown said his wife won't even let him sleep in their bed, but at least the Syracuse coach brushes his teeth to avoid accusations of bad breath.

"I can't sleep in the bed if we lose because I ain't gonna get in the shower for that day," Brown said. "I'm just mad. I just brush my teeth. That's what I have to do so y'all won't say my breath stinks."

Syracuse can only hope that things smell a little more fresh around the facility this coming Sunday and Monday as the team makes a long road trip to face Cal on Saturday afternoon. With a win, the Orange can improve to 7-3, locking in a winning record in Brown's first season on the job.