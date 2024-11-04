Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss will miss the rest of the 2024 season with a leg injury, coach Mike Elko announced Monday. Moss is a huge loss for the Aggies, both as the team's leading rusher and given Texas A&M's lack of depth at the running back position.

Moss played in all nine games this season and rushed for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries. He is the only player on Texas A&M's roster with at least 500 yards rushing.

The Aggies lost expected starter Rueben Owens to a preseason lower body injury. Elko noted that Owens could return "if the season gets extended," but he has not tested his injured leg out yet.

Moss' injury leaves Texas A&M with just two healthy, experienced running backs as it navigates the last three games of the season. Junior Amari Daniels will likely step into the featured role, while former Stanford transfer EJ Smith can spell him and provides extra upside as a pass-catching offense.

"We're confident in Amari and his ability to go back there," Elko said.

Texas A&M could also give five-star freshman Terry Bussey a more extended look at running back. Though listed at wide receiver, he has seen work out of the backfield, with nine carries for 91 yards and a touchdown in eight games this season.