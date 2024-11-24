Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered an ankle injury during the Longhorns' 31-14 win against Kentucky on Saturday but finished the game, which was reportedly his final regular season home game as a Longhorn. Ewers appeared to suffer the injury early in the second quarter of the Longhorns' victory.

The senior scrambled on second-and-4 and appeared to get pulled down from behind by Wildcats defensive tackle Deone Walker. He walked to the locker room before the clock reached zero in the second quarter and returned with his ankles taped high.

"It's just a little tender," Ewers told reporters. "I'm going to do as much treatment as I can."

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters that Ewers' ankle kept getting tight on him, which played a role in shifting to the run game in the second half. Ewers completed only 3-of-5 passes in the second half and his long of 17 yards came on a screen play.

Despite the injury, Sarkisian opted not to turn to backup quarterback Arch Manning. The redshirt freshman put his helmet on and stayed loose on the sidelines, but Sarkisian ultimately stuck with Ewers. Instead, Texas ran the ball on 27 of its 32 plays in the second half, including a 15-play, 86-yard drive over 8:22 and resulted in a game-sealing touchdown plunge by running back Tre Wisner. It was the only score of the second half for Texas.

When Texas got the ball back, Ewers was given the honors of taking a knee in what is expected to be his final game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (unless Texas hosts a College Football Playoff game). The Longhorns travel to play No. 15 Texas A&M at Kyle Field in the return of the historic Lone Star Showdown for the first time since 2011.

Ewers has struggled with injuries during his three-year Texas career and missed two starts in 2024 with an oblique strain that he was still feeling the effects of well after his return. The first half vs. Kentucky was the cleanest Ewers has looked since his mid-October return from that injury. Now he has another ailment to deal with.