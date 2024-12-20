(5) Texas is set to host (12) Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday. The Longhorns will become one of the first programs to host a home CFP game when the teams vie at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The Longhorns went 11-1 in the regular season and earned a trip to the SEC Championship Game as first-year members. However, Texas lost to Georgia for a second time; the Bulldogs were the only ranked opponent on the Longhorns' schedule.

Granted, Clemson also got crushed 34-3 against the Bulldogs in the opener. However, Clemson shocked SMU with a 56-yard field goal as time expired in the ACC Championship Game to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. These two orange teams have never played against each other in history, and the stakes couldn't be higher.

How to watch Texas vs. Clemson live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 21 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas

TV: TNT | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Texas vs. Clemson: Players to watch



Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas: The former No. 1 overall recruit has posted a 25-8 record as the Longhorns' starting quarterback and led the program back to national contention. At the same time, Ewers has taken a step back from a completion percentage and yards per attempt perspective as a junior. He will need to be at the top of his game against a talented Clemson secondary ... and for the Longhorns to make a deep run in the College Football Playoff.

Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson: Klubnik actually played against Ewers in the 2020 Texas 6A State Championship game, outdueling him in a matchup of No. 1 quarterback recruits. Klubnik's rise at Clemson was a slow burn, but he exploded as a junior with 40 touchdowns and nearly 4,000 total yards. Behind Klubnik's dual-threat ability, Clemson has put together its best yards-per-carry rushing offense since 2019, the last time the Tigers reached the national title game.

Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas: The Thorpe Award winner has a serious case as the best overall player in the game. The senior became the third Longhorn to win the honor after emerging as a vital, versatile piece of perhaps the nation's best defense. On 53 targets, Barron allowed only 29 catches. He picked off five passes and broke up another six. When opposing QBs targeted him, he allowed an NFL passer rating of 27.0. For comparison, spiking every play would result in a passer rating of 39.6.

Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson: Carter is a three-year starter for Clemson has has consistently been one of the nation's top linebackers. In 38 games in three years, Carter has posted 211 tackles, 20 passes defended, 32 tackles for loss 12.5 sacks and three interceptions. Against Texas, Carter will need to play his best as a rushing defender. The Longhorns are at their worst when the offense becomes one-dimensional.

Jake Majors, C, Texas: Much is written about the outstanding left tackle Kelvin Banks, a unanimous All-American. For Texas, though, the interior offensive line will be even more important. Majors is a four-year starter for the Longhorns who has grown into one of the top centers in the sport. However, he will need to lead communication at an exceptional level for the Longhorns to regain their running game.

Bryant Wesco Jr., WR, Clemson: Antonio Williams is the top receiver for Clemson with a team-leading 71 catches, but Wesco will be the most important one in the game. The Midlothian, Texas, native played sparingly early in the year but finally had his breakout moment with eight catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns against SMU. He averages 17.8 yards per catch. No one else on the team is over 15 ypc. Wesco needs to be an explosive playmaker for Klubnik and get behind the talented Texas secondary.

Texas vs. Clemson prediction, pick

Texas has serious flaws that can be exposed, but it's unclear whether Clemson is the team that can do it. Specifically, the Tigers have their worst rushing defense in more than a decade. Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik can take advantage of opportunities, but the Texas defense will ultimately be too much to overcome. The Longhorns eventually pull away and cover. Pick: Texas -12

