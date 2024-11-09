The Game is still three weeks away, but it's never too early for trash talk between Ohio State and Michigan. During the Ohio State band's halftime performance on Saturday, it added some fresh fuel to an already acrimonious rivalry.

At halftime of Ohio State's 45-0 win over Purdue at Ohio Stadium, the marching band took the field to play some animal-themed hits. During a performance of "The Bare Necessities," the band formed a larger bear, and a Michigan flag was placed at its rear.

That's when the bear lifted its front legs and relieved itself on the block "M."

That shot across -- or onto -- the bow makes it clear that Ohio State is already thinking about getting some revenge for the last three years. The Wolverines own a three-game winning streak against the Buckeyes, and this might give them a little bit of extra incentive to make it four in a row.

As for Saturday's game between Ohio State and Purdue, it was even more odorous than the halftime show. Ohio State took a 21-0 lead into halftime and poured it on the Buckeyes in the second half, cruising to a 45-0 win.

Michigan has won the last three in the rivalry. Ohio State is eager for revenge later this fall.