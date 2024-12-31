Dillon Gabriel is one of the best college football players in the country, and he has some ideas to make the game even better. Ahead of Oregon's College Football Playoff game against Ohio State at the Rose Bowl, Gabriel excitedly advocated for some improvements.

Speaking to KOIN News, Gabriel said the Rose Bowl has all the makings of an excellent football game. Between the warm weather and natural grass field, Gabriel said every game should be played in that kind of environment -- with a few more pyrotechnics.

"We love the Rose Bowl," Gabriel said. "We love warm weather. I think we should play more games on nice grass instead of artificial stuff. The more sun the better. Why do we do it to ourselves? Do fans want to sit in the snow and the rain? Let's make arenas. Let's make domes. More grass. Let's do more fireworks at games. Yeah, let's do that."

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Gabriel, a Hawaii native, loves playing football in a warm climate. That hasn't prevented him from having all kinds of success with the Ducks in Eugene, Oregon.

Gabriel has led the top-ranked Ducks to the playoff while completing 73.2% of his passes for 3,558 yards, 28 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He's also used his legs, rushing for 192 yards and seven touchdowns.

Gabriel finished third in Heisman Trophy voting this year, and now he can cap the season with a national championship. The next step for Gabriel will be defeating an Ohio State team that just throttled Tennessee in the first round. Kickoff for that game is set for 5 p.m. ET on New Year's Day.