Travis Hunter is coming for the Heisman Trophy, and he made sure everyone knew it during Saturday's game against Utah. After recording an interception, the Colorado two-way sensation hit the Heisman pose on the field.

Late in the first quarter, Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson tossed up a deep ball that was swatted away by defensive back Colton Hood. Hunter, who was in hot pursuit, grabbed the tipped ball for his third interception of the season.

Hunter returned the pick for 21 yards before striking the iconic pose, eliciting loud cheers from the crowd at Folsom Field.

Hunter has been having an exceptional season on both sides of the ball, and that interception of Wilson was another feather in his cap. In addition to his excellent pass defense, Hunter has caused problems for his cornerback counterparts on other teams.

As a wide receiver, Hunter had 69 catches for 856 yards and a conference-leading nine touchdowns going into Saturday.

At the moment, it looks like Hunter has the inside track to lift the Heisman Trophy in New York come December. According to FanDuel, Hunter is the betting favorite to win the award with -140 odds. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (+360) and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (+400) are the closest players to Hunter in the race.