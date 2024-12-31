Rich Rodriguez is receiving a hero's homecoming from most West Virginia football fans in his return as head coach nearly 20 years after leaving for Michigan following the 2007 season. The excitement is warranted since in Rodriguez's 18 years as a head coach at four different schools, he's only had four losing seasons. After going 3-8 in his first season at West Virginia in 2001, Rodriguez never had another losing season with the Mountaineers and went 57-18 over his final six seasons for a .760 winning percentage. What can West Virginia football fans expect from Rodriguez in his first year back at the helm of the Mountaineers' program? If you want the latest West Virginia football news now that Rodriguez is calling the shots for the Mountaineers, be sure be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at EerSports, the 247Sports affiliate that covers WVU.

West Virginia football roster news

The Mountaineers will have a new start quarterback next year since fifth-year senior Garrett Greene is out of eligibility. The dual-threat quarterback threw for 2,300 yards and rushed for 751 yards last season. Sophomore Nicco Marchiol saw extended action in three games last season and threw for four touchdowns and one interception while rushing for a score in those contests, but it remains unclear if he's someone Rodriguez would want to enter the 2025 college football season as the team's QB1.

Quarterback Ryder Burton, who has three years of eligibility left, entered the transfer portal on Friday, Dec. 20 as the three-star recruit seeks a new opportunity. Rodriguez will need to find a quarterback in the transfer portal either to start or for depth, and after coaching the electrifying Pat White at the end of his first run at West Virginia, Rodriguez may seek another dual-threat quarterback.

A pair of four-star quarterbacks in Pierce Clarkson (Louisville) and Air Noland (Ohio State) recently entered the transfer portal, and Rodriguez and West Virginia may consider those options. They'll likely have plenty of competition for a four-star quarterback in the transfer portal though, and West Virginia will need to move quickly before the transfer portal closes.

