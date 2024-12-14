The West Virginia Mountaineers are bringing Rich Rodriguez back to Morgantown after a 17-year hiatus after announcing him as Neal Brown's replacement on Thursday. Brown was fired after a six-year stint, finishing with a 37-35 recover overall. Rodriguez coached the Mountaineers from 2001-07, winning four Big East titles while amassing a 60-26 record. He led the program to a pair of New Year's Six bowls before making stops at Michigan, Arizona and Jacksonville State, among others.

West Virginia football roster news

Every team that goes through a coaching change deals with some sort of roster turnover, and West Virginia is no exception. The Mountaineers have already seen starting linebacker Josiah Trotter enter the transfer portal after racking up 92 tackles, 4.0 tackles for a loss and one interception. He was the top defensive recruit in the 2023 class and the son of NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, and West Virginia will try to keep him in Morgantown.

Offensively, West Virginia will be trying to figure out its next quarterback under Rodriguez, who has a history of developing high-end signal callers. He was known for dominating the Big East with Pat White at quarterback before coaching Denard Robinson (Michigan), Anu Solomon (Arizona) and Khalil Tate (Arizona). The Mountaineers will be replacing senior Garrett Green (1,972 passing yards, 13 touchdowns) next season.

Sophomore Nicco Marchiol is immediately a name to monitor, as he had 434 passing yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in seven games this season. While Marchiol could win the starting job, Rodriguez is likely going to look for another quarterback from the portal as well. Several potential transfers to keep an eye on include Kaidon Salter (Liberty), Braylon Braxton (Marshall) and Matthew Sluka (UNLV).

