No. 24 Missouri just cracked the first College Football Playoff Rankings on Tuesday, and it has some serious work to do if it wants to get closer to the top 12 spots. The Tigers need in a win over Oklahoma this weekend, and they might have to get it without starting quarterback Brady Cook.

Last time out, Missouri (6-2, 2-2) suffered a 34-0 blowout loss to Alabama, and Cook tried to play through an injury but had to exit early. Drew Pyne finished the game in relief of Cook, completing six of 12 passes while throwing for 42 yards ... and three interceptions. On the first availability report of the week, Missouri listed Cook as questionable.

If Cook can't go, that will put a lot of pressure on the Tigers' defense, which allowed 486 yards of offense to the Crimson Tide.

The silver lining for Missouri's defense is that Oklahoma's offense has been a mess for much of the season. However, the Sooners showed some life in last week's 59-14 win over FCS Maine. With new play-caller Joe Jon Finley at the helm, Oklahoma put up 665 yards with quarterback Jackson Arnold accounting for 265 of them.

The 5-4 Sooners need one win in their last three games to reach bowl eligibility, and this looks like the most likely spot to get it with Alabama and LSU on deck to close out the season.

Where to watch Oklahoma vs. Missouri

When: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:45 p.m. ET

Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Oklahoma vs. Missouri spread, odds

Missouri is a slim one-point favorite against Oklahoma, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 42.5 points.

Oklahoma vs. Missouri series history

Oklahoma has a decisive 67-24-5 edge in the all-time series.