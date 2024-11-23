Texas is sitting atop the SEC standings with Kentucky coming to town this weekend. If the Longhorns can avoid a stumbling block against the Wildcats, they will be another week closer to a conference title and a College Football Playoff berth.

The Longhorns found themselves in a dogfight with Arkansas last weekend, but they were able to hang on and pull out a win in Fayetteville. Quinn Ewers, who threw for 176 yards and two touchdowns, was far from perfect but made critical plays down the stretch.

The Texas defense really won the day against the Razorbacks with a dominating effort. The Horns forced a pair of turnovers while limiting Arkansas to 221 yards of total offense. Texas was especially stifling on the ground, allowing just 2.4 yards per carry on the day.

That probably bodes poorly for a Kentucky team that has struggled to find the end zone all season. The Wildcats are averaging just 22.1 points per game, and the passing attack has been especially bad. Brock Vandagriff has gotten the majority of the work under center this season, and he's completed 57.8% of his throws for 1,542 yards, nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.

If Kentucky is going to pull off the upset, the defense will have to step up, and it's shown the ability to do that at times. The Wildcats held both Georgia and Ole Miss to 20 or fewer points earlier this fall.

Where to watch Texas vs. Kentucky

When: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Texas vs. Kentucky spread, odds

Texas is a massive 20.5-point favorite against Kentucky, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 47 points.

Texas vs. Kentucky series history