Following a chaotic week of college football, Tennessee is now in great position to reach the College Football Playoff, but it needs a win this weekend. No team would relish the opportunity to spoil the Volunteers' season more than Vanderbilt, which has already beaten Alabama in Nashville this year.

Coming off its tough loss in Athens, Tennessee had the chance to reset against UTEP, and it took advantage of that opportunity. The Vols rolled to a 56-0 shutout win over the Miners, and they had everything clicking. Nico Iamaleava threw for four touchdowns, the rushing attack went for 241 yards and the defense notched 15 tackles for loss.

The biggest win for Tennessee actually came outside of Knoxville with Ole Miss, Alabama and Texas A&M all suffering upsets. That once again gave the Vols an inside track to reach the College Football Playoff with a win over the Commodores.

Vanderbilt has already had its best season under Clark Lea, and a win over Tennessee would just be a the cherry on top. The Commodores, led by quarterback Diego Pavia, got off to a 5-2 start this fall. However, Vanderbilt has dropped three of its last four games against tough competition.

The Dores are coming off a close loss to LSU in Death Valley. Vanderbilt pulled within a touchdown in the fourth quarter but couldn't finish the comeback in a 24-17 loss. The question now is whether it can bounce back in time to hand Tennessee a devastating loss.

Where to watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee

When: Saturday, Nov. 30 at noon ET

FirstBank Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee spread, odds

Tennessee is a comfortable 11.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 48.5 points.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee series history

Tennessee has won its last five games against Vanderbilt