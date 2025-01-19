Wisconsin defensive back Xavier Lucas is at the center of a major impending legal battle after his lawyer, Darren Heitner, announced that he would transfer to Miami. At issue is whether revenue-sharing agreements with schools are binding in the wake of the upcoming House v. NCAA lawsuit settlement.

The saga began when Lucas asked Wisconsin to enter his name into the transfer portal after one season with the school. Wisconsin denied his request, claiming the two-year revenue-sharing agreement he signed on Dec. 2 is binding. He additionally signed a separate deal with Wisconsin's NIL collective.

NCAA bylaws mandate that universities must enter players into the transfer portal within two business days of a request.

"Under the terms of the agreement between Xavier and Wisconsin Athletics, it remains in effect and enforceable," a university official said in a statement released by the school. "Badger student-athletes who have signed these agreements expect Wisconsin Athletics to honor the terms. In turn, Wisconsin Athletics relies on the student-athlete representations in signing these agreements that they will do the same.

"A request to enter the transfer portal after entering into such an agreement is inconsistent with the representations and mutual understanding of the agreement and explains the reason for not processing a transfer portal request under these circumstances."

2025 marks the first year schools can sign revenue-sharing contracts with players and directly pay them for their services. However, the contracts are not technically allowed until the House settlement reaches final approval. The final hearing will take place on April 7. According to Heitner, the contract Lucas signed is only a memorandum of understanding and isn't enforceable until the settlement is finalized.

Lucas's representation claims that after he was denied the right to enter the transfer portal, he unenrolled from the university. At that point, he claims that he connected with Miami and signed with the school. Wisconsin also claims it has evidence that Miami tampered with Lucas before he entered the portal.

"NCAA rules do not prevent a student-athlete from unenrolling from an institution, enrolling at a new institution and competing immediately," the NCAA said in a statement to Yahoo Sports.

Lucas appeared in 12 games for Wisconsin as a freshman as the Badgers snapped a streak of 22 straight bowl appearances. He posted 18 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception. After his strong start, Lucas was rated as the No. 25 overall player and No. 2 cornerback in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings.

As a recruit, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida native was rated the No. 37 safety in the 247Sports rankings. Lucas took a late visit to hometown Miami as a high school recruit following a late charge but ultimately stuck to his Wisconsin commitment.

In the wake of the conflict, the Big Ten Conference released a statement siding with Wisconsin.

"The Big Ten Conference stands in full support of the University of Wisconsin regarding the contractual agreement between student-athlete Xavier Lucas and the Wisconsin football program," the Big Ten's statement read. "As student-athletes become active participants in revenue sharing, it is critical that agreed-to obligations be respected, honored and enforced. In light of current laws and association rules, information suggesting tampering and contract interference in this case by the University of Miami is very troubling. These actions undermine the efforts of its own conference as the ACC continues its collaboration with the other A4 conferences in developing a sustainable framework for college sports. This situation is just the latest example of the critical need for substantive governance reform."

Serious precedent

The Lucas move is a casualty of the curious in-between times before the House v. NCAA lawsuit is formalized. Collectives and internal school organizations have to plan for the 2025 season's revenue-sharing budget but also have to do it before those deals can officially be formalized.

At the same time, Wisconsin is going for the jugular. There's been no precedent set to this point on whether revenue sharing deals can be binding and prevent player movement. The Badgers seem to hope they can change that, which would be a massive restructuring of the sport. While Lucas is a future difference-maker on the field, Wisconsin and the Big Ten clearly see more opportunity.

Lucas's representation has made a reasonable case that his situation was not handled correctly under the curent precedents and bylaws. Assuming trial is on the horizon, the courts could simply handle his case in a vacuum. However, college football is waiting for this kind of showdown. Whether it comes in the courts or in the halls of Congress, slowing the portal churn will be one of the greatest issues facing college football in its next iteration.

Wild West landscape

College athletics programs have been planning for the impending House v. NCAA settlement all offseason and offering commensurate compensation deals as a result. However, everything is up in the air until the lawsuit is finalized, creating a truly unknown outlook for programs hoping to follow the rules.

Just this week, the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights released a guidance that revenue share dollars are subject to Title IX. If this is upheld, it means schools would have to distribute its $20 million permissive revenue share "proportionally" between male and female athletes. Most schools have budgeted for more than 80% of money to be distributed to top revenue sports football and men's basketball.

MORE: Explaining what Department of Education's startling Title IX memo could mean for revenue-share future

"Disregarding the guidance could open up athletic departments to lawsuits, but then again so could following it," CBS Sports' John Talty wrote. "Why? Because football and men's basketball players could potentially sue a school for not giving out a share proportional to the revenue those schools generate."