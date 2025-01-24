Nina Day, wife of Ohio State coach Ryan Day, received unsolicited text messages following the Buckeyes' loss to Michigan in November suggesting that her husband should commit suicide.

"They told me multiple times to have Ryan follow in his father's footsteps and kill himself," Nina Day told the Columbus Dispatch.

The text messages were just part of a vitriolic shower directed at Day and his family before Ohio State rallied to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. Nina Day termed what the family went through a "roller coaster, to say the least" to the Dispatch.

Amid the depths of Ohio State's fourth straight loss to the Wolverines, the Day's 16-year old son was subjected to death threats on social media. The family also hired armed guards to protect their home amid the onslaught of an anger unleashed after the rivalry loss.

"It's very disappointing to me what some people are capable of, but you look at the news and you look at our society as a whole," Nina Day told the Dispatch. "People are very mean. They're very negative. They're nasty. I'm not saying everybody is, but there's definitely a percentage of people that are just ruthless in their hate."

It all led Nina Day to consider leaving Columbus with the couple's children, according to the Dispatch. Ultimately, they decided against that.

"I think he, at times, second-guessed his decision to get into this and be in the spotlight that we're in," Nina Day said of her husband. "He felt responsible and just felt bad that he had put us in this position. He promised us he'd get us out of it."