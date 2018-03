2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: March 12-team Head-to-Head Categories mock draft

<strong>Fantasy Baseball Today crew's bold 2018 predictions</strong>

Our last mock draft of the season just happened to be my favorite format, and the rest of the league was kind enough to allow me to use my favorite strategy.

In a head-to-head categories leagues with seven pitcher spots and no distinction between SP and RP, I love using a reliever-heavy strategy. Just to be clear, this is NOT an all-reliever strategy, which is why I took Gerrit Cole as my ace in the seventh round. Chris Towers thinks Cole could win the Cy Young and I don't think he's wrong. Cole, Lance McCullers and James Paxton are my favorites to employ with this strategy.

But, of course, this is more about the relievers (and building an elite offense by not taking starting pitching early). Here are the relievers I drafted and the round I took them:

Kenley Jansen (5)

Aroldis Chapman (6)

Brad Hand (11)

Andrew Miller (15)

Shane Greene (16)

I'll let you judge below whether I accomplished my goal of building an elite offense (I'm pleased), but the final part of this strategy is loading my bench with high-upside starting pitchers. Eventually, you'd like to compete in all five pitching categories instead of consistently winning three of five. Here are the late round starters I targeted:

Sean Newcomb (17)

Jordan Montgomery (18)

Matt Harvey (19)

Carlos Rodon (21)

The participants in this mock draft were:

Chris Mitchell, Roto Experts

Chris Towers, CBS Sports

George Maselli, CBS Sports

Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

Igor Mello, CBS Sports

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports

Jeff Tobin, CBS Sports

Matt Williams, Fantasy Pros

Mike Kuchera, The Fantasy Man

R.J. White, CBS Sports

Scott White, CBS Sports

Sergio Gonzalez, CBS Sports

Here are the full results: