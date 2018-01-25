2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Preseason H2H points mock draft
Check out our live Fantasy Baseball mock draft in progress.
Spring training is still a month away, but we're getting you ready for the start of the season with our first Fantasy baseball points draft of the year. We did a Rotisserie draft earlier in the week, and you can read the results of that here.
This is a standard, 12-team CBS Sports points league, with the following scoring system:
|Hitter Stats
|
|Pitcher Stats
|
|Single
|1 pt
|Win
|7 pts
|Double
|2 pts
|Loss
|-5 pts
|Triple
|3 pts
|Save
|7 pts
|Home run
|4 pts
|Quality start
|3 pts
|RBI
|1 pt
|Inning
|3 pts
|Run
|1 pt
|Strikeout
|0.5 pts
|Walk
|1 pt
|Walk
|-1 pt
|Strikeout
|-0.5 pt
|Earned run
|-1 pt
|Hit by pitch
|1 pt
|Hit
|-1 pt
|Stolen base
|2 pts
|Hit batter
|-1 pt
|Caught stealing
|-1 pt
|
Here's the crew we put together for today's mock draft, and you can follow the results in progress below.
- George Maselli, CBS Sports
- Mike Kuchera, The Fantasy Man
- Igor Mello, CBS Sports
- malamony, Razzball
- Scott White, CBS Sports
- R.J. White, CBS Sports
- Adam Aizer, CBS Sports
- Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
- Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
- Chris Towers, CBS Sports
- Lawr Michaels, creativesports2.com
- Mike McClure, SportsLine
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|George Maselli
|M. Trout CF LAA
|2
|Mike Kuchera
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|3
|Igor Mello
|P. Goldschmidt 1B ARI
|4
|malamoney
|N. Arenado 3B COL
|5
|Scott White
|B. Harper RF WAS
|6
|R.J. White
|C. Correa SS HOU
|7
|Adam Aizer
|M. Betts RF BOS
|8
|Heath Cummings
|C. Blackmon CF COL
|9
|Phil Ponebshek
|G. Stanton RF NYY
|10
|Chris Towers
|C. Kershaw SP LAD
|11
|Lawr Michaels
|T. Turner SS WAS
|12
|Mike McClure
|M. Scherzer SP WAS
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Mike McClure
|C. Kluber SP CLE
|14
|Lawr Michaels
|K. Bryant 3B CHC
|15
|Chris Towers
|C. Sale SP BOS
|16
|Phil Ponebshek
|A. Rizzo 1B CHC
|17
|Heath Cummings
|J. Votto 1B CIN
|18
|Adam Aizer
|M. Machado 3B BAL
|19
|R.J. White
|F. Freeman 1B ATL
|20
|Scott White
|F. Lindor SS CLE
|21
|malamoney
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|22
|Igor Mello
|A. Judge RF NYY
|23
|Mike Kuchera
|S. Strasburg SP WAS
|24
|George Maselli
|M. Bumgarner SP SF
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|George Maselli
|C. Seager SS LAD
|26
|Mike Kuchera
|J. Verlander SP HOU
|27
|Igor Mello
|G. Springer CF HOU
|28
|malamoney
|J. Abreu 1B CHW
|29
|Scott White
|J. Martinez RF ARI
|30
|R.J. White
|J. Donaldson 3B TOR
|31
|Adam Aizer
|G. Sanchez C NYY
|32
|Heath Cummings
|R. Hoskins LF PHI
|33
|Phil Ponebshek
|D. Murphy 2B WAS
|34
|Chris Towers
|C. Bellinger 1B LAD
|35
|Lawr Michaels
|J. deGrom SP NYM
|36
|Mike McClure
|N. Syndergaard SP NYM
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Mike McClure
|L. Severino SP NYY
|38
|Lawr Michaels
|K. Davis LF OAK
|39
|Chris Towers
|A. Rendon 3B WAS
|40
|Phil Ponebshek
|B. Posey C SF
|41
|Heath Cummings
|Z. Greinke SP ARI
|42
|Adam Aizer
|C. Carrasco SP CLE
|43
|R.J. White
|B. Dozier 2B MIN
|44
|Scott White
|Y. Darvish SP LAD
|45
|malamoney
|C. Martinez SP STL
|46
|Igor Mello
|M. Ozuna LF STL
|47
|Mike Kuchera
|A. Pollock CF ARI
|48
|George Maselli
|E. Encarnacion DH CLE
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|George Maselli
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|50
|Mike Kuchera
|A. Benintendi LF BOS
|51
|Igor Mello
|C. Archer SP TB
|52
|malamoney
|J. Quintana SP CHC
|53
|Scott White
|R. Ray SP ARI
|54
|R.J. White
|D. Keuchel SP HOU
|55
|Adam Aizer
|J. Arrieta SP CHC
|56
|Heath Cummings
|D. Price SP BOS
|57
|Phil Ponebshek
|E. Andrus SS TEX
|58
|Chris Towers
|N. Cruz DH SEA
|59
|Lawr Michaels
|G. Cole SP HOU
|60
|Mike McClure
|R. Braun LF MIL
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Mike McClure
|Y. Cespedes LF NYM
|62
|Lawr Michaels
|J. Gallo 3B TEX
|63
|Chris Towers
|T. Pham LF STL
|64
|Phil Ponebshek
|A. Nola SP PHI
|65
|Heath Cummings
|A. McCutchen CF SF
|66
|Adam Aizer
|M. Cabrera 1B DET
|67
|R.J. White
|J. Paxton SP SEA
|68
|Scott White
|J. Turner 3B LAD
|69
|malamoney
|C. Yelich CF MIA
|70
|Igor Mello
|D. Gordon 2B SEA
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|M. Trout CF LAA
|2
|24
|M. Bumgarner SP SF
|3
|25
|C. Seager SS LAD
|4
|48
|E. Encarnacion DH CLE
|5
|49
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|Mike Kuchera
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|2
|23
|S. Strasburg SP WAS
|3
|26
|J. Verlander SP HOU
|4
|47
|A. Pollock CF ARI
|5
|50
|A. Benintendi LF BOS
|Igor Mello
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|P. Goldschmidt 1B ARI
|2
|22
|A. Judge RF NYY
|3
|27
|G. Springer CF HOU
|4
|46
|M. Ozuna LF STL
|5
|51
|C. Archer SP TB
|6
|70
|D. Gordon 2B SEA
|malamoney
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|N. Arenado 3B COL
|2
|21
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|3
|28
|J. Abreu 1B CHW
|4
|45
|C. Martinez SP STL
|5
|52
|J. Quintana SP CHC
|6
|69
|C. Yelich CF MIA
|Scott White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|B. Harper RF WAS
|2
|20
|F. Lindor SS CLE
|3
|29
|J. Martinez RF ARI
|4
|44
|Y. Darvish SP LAD
|5
|53
|R. Ray SP ARI
|6
|68
|J. Turner 3B LAD
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|C. Correa SS HOU
|2
|19
|F. Freeman 1B ATL
|3
|30
|J. Donaldson 3B TOR
|4
|43
|B. Dozier 2B MIN
|5
|54
|D. Keuchel SP HOU
|6
|67
|J. Paxton SP SEA
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|M. Betts RF BOS
|2
|18
|M. Machado 3B BAL
|3
|31
|G. Sanchez C NYY
|4
|42
|C. Carrasco SP CLE
|5
|55
|J. Arrieta SP CHC
|6
|66
|M. Cabrera 1B DET
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|C. Blackmon CF COL
|2
|17
|J. Votto 1B CIN
|3
|32
|R. Hoskins LF PHI
|4
|41
|Z. Greinke SP ARI
|5
|56
|D. Price SP BOS
|6
|65
|A. McCutchen CF SF
|Phil Ponebshek
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|G. Stanton RF NYY
|2
|16
|A. Rizzo 1B CHC
|3
|33
|D. Murphy 2B WAS
|4
|40
|B. Posey C SF
|5
|57
|E. Andrus SS TEX
|6
|64
|A. Nola SP PHI
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|C. Kershaw SP LAD
|2
|15
|C. Sale SP BOS
|3
|34
|C. Bellinger 1B LAD
|4
|39
|A. Rendon 3B WAS
|5
|58
|N. Cruz DH SEA
|6
|63
|T. Pham LF STL
|Lawr Michaels
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|T. Turner SS WAS
|2
|14
|K. Bryant 3B CHC
|3
|35
|J. deGrom SP NYM
|4
|38
|K. Davis LF OAK
|5
|59
|G. Cole SP HOU
|6
|62
|J. Gallo 3B TEX
|Mike McClure
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|M. Scherzer SP WAS
|2
|13
|C. Kluber SP CLE
|3
|36
|N. Syndergaard SP NYM
|4
|37
|L. Severino SP NYY
|5
|60
|R. Braun LF MIL
|6
|61
|Y. Cespedes LF NYM
Add a Comment