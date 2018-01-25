2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Preseason H2H points mock draft

Check out our live Fantasy Baseball mock draft in progress.

Spring training is still a month away, but we're getting you ready for the start of the season with our first Fantasy baseball points draft of the year. We did a Rotisserie draft earlier in the week, and you can read the results of that here

This is a standard, 12-team CBS Sports points league, with the following scoring system:

Hitter Stats 
Pitcher Stats 
Single1 ptWin7 pts
Double2 ptsLoss-5 pts
Triple3 ptsSave7 pts
Home run4 ptsQuality start3 pts
RBI1 ptInning3 pts
Run1 ptStrikeout0.5 pts
Walk1 ptWalk-1 pt
Strikeout-0.5 ptEarned run-1 pt
Hit by pitch1 ptHit-1 pt
Stolen base2 ptsHit batter-1 pt
Caught stealing-1 pt 

Here's the crew we put together for today's mock draft, and you can follow the results in progress below. 

  1. George Maselli, CBS Sports
  2. Mike Kuchera, The Fantasy Man
  3. Igor Mello, CBS Sports
  4. malamony, Razzball
  5. Scott White, CBS Sports
  6. R.J. White, CBS Sports
  7. Adam Aizer, CBS Sports
  8. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
  9. Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
  10. Chris Towers, CBS Sports
  11. Lawr Michaels, creativesports2.com
  12. Mike McClure, SportsLine
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 George Maselli M. Trout CF LAA
2 Mike Kuchera J. Altuve 2B HOU
3 Igor Mello P. Goldschmidt 1B ARI
4 malamoney N. Arenado 3B COL
5 Scott White B. Harper RF WAS
6 R.J. White C. Correa SS HOU
7 Adam Aizer M. Betts RF BOS
8 Heath Cummings C. Blackmon CF COL
9 Phil Ponebshek G. Stanton RF NYY
10 Chris Towers C. Kershaw SP LAD
11 Lawr Michaels T. Turner SS WAS
12 Mike McClure M. Scherzer SP WAS
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Mike McClure C. Kluber SP CLE
14 Lawr Michaels K. Bryant 3B CHC
15 Chris Towers C. Sale SP BOS
16 Phil Ponebshek A. Rizzo 1B CHC
17 Heath Cummings J. Votto 1B CIN
18 Adam Aizer M. Machado 3B BAL
19 R.J. White F. Freeman 1B ATL
20 Scott White F. Lindor SS CLE
21 malamoney J. Ramirez 3B CLE
22 Igor Mello A. Judge RF NYY
23 Mike Kuchera S. Strasburg SP WAS
24 George Maselli M. Bumgarner SP SF
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 George Maselli C. Seager SS LAD
26 Mike Kuchera J. Verlander SP HOU
27 Igor Mello G. Springer CF HOU
28 malamoney J. Abreu 1B CHW
29 Scott White J. Martinez RF ARI
30 R.J. White J. Donaldson 3B TOR
31 Adam Aizer G. Sanchez C NYY
32 Heath Cummings R. Hoskins LF PHI
33 Phil Ponebshek D. Murphy 2B WAS
34 Chris Towers C. Bellinger 1B LAD
35 Lawr Michaels J. deGrom SP NYM
36 Mike McClure N. Syndergaard SP NYM
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Mike McClure L. Severino SP NYY
38 Lawr Michaels K. Davis LF OAK
39 Chris Towers A. Rendon 3B WAS
40 Phil Ponebshek B. Posey C SF
41 Heath Cummings Z. Greinke SP ARI
42 Adam Aizer C. Carrasco SP CLE
43 R.J. White B. Dozier 2B MIN
44 Scott White Y. Darvish SP LAD
45 malamoney C. Martinez SP STL
46 Igor Mello M. Ozuna LF STL
47 Mike Kuchera A. Pollock CF ARI
48 George Maselli E. Encarnacion DH CLE
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 George Maselli A. Bregman 3B HOU
50 Mike Kuchera A. Benintendi LF BOS
51 Igor Mello C. Archer SP TB
52 malamoney J. Quintana SP CHC
53 Scott White R. Ray SP ARI
54 R.J. White D. Keuchel SP HOU
55 Adam Aizer J. Arrieta SP CHC
56 Heath Cummings D. Price SP BOS
57 Phil Ponebshek E. Andrus SS TEX
58 Chris Towers N. Cruz DH SEA
59 Lawr Michaels G. Cole SP HOU
60 Mike McClure R. Braun LF MIL
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Mike McClure Y. Cespedes LF NYM
62 Lawr Michaels J. Gallo 3B TEX
63 Chris Towers T. Pham LF STL
64 Phil Ponebshek A. Nola SP PHI
65 Heath Cummings A. McCutchen CF SF
66 Adam Aizer M. Cabrera 1B DET
67 R.J. White J. Paxton SP SEA
68 Scott White J. Turner 3B LAD
69 malamoney C. Yelich CF MIA
70 Igor Mello D. Gordon 2B SEA
Team by Team
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 1 M. Trout CF LAA
2 24 M. Bumgarner SP SF
3 25 C. Seager SS LAD
4 48 E. Encarnacion DH CLE
5 49 A. Bregman 3B HOU
Mike Kuchera
Rd Pk Player
1 2 J. Altuve 2B HOU
2 23 S. Strasburg SP WAS
3 26 J. Verlander SP HOU
4 47 A. Pollock CF ARI
5 50 A. Benintendi LF BOS
Igor Mello
Rd Pk Player
1 3 P. Goldschmidt 1B ARI
2 22 A. Judge RF NYY
3 27 G. Springer CF HOU
4 46 M. Ozuna LF STL
5 51 C. Archer SP TB
6 70 D. Gordon 2B SEA
malamoney
Rd Pk Player
1 4 N. Arenado 3B COL
2 21 J. Ramirez 3B CLE
3 28 J. Abreu 1B CHW
4 45 C. Martinez SP STL
5 52 J. Quintana SP CHC
6 69 C. Yelich CF MIA
Scott White
Rd Pk Player
1 5 B. Harper RF WAS
2 20 F. Lindor SS CLE
3 29 J. Martinez RF ARI
4 44 Y. Darvish SP LAD
5 53 R. Ray SP ARI
6 68 J. Turner 3B LAD
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 6 C. Correa SS HOU
2 19 F. Freeman 1B ATL
3 30 J. Donaldson 3B TOR
4 43 B. Dozier 2B MIN
5 54 D. Keuchel SP HOU
6 67 J. Paxton SP SEA
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 7 M. Betts RF BOS
2 18 M. Machado 3B BAL
3 31 G. Sanchez C NYY
4 42 C. Carrasco SP CLE
5 55 J. Arrieta SP CHC
6 66 M. Cabrera 1B DET
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 8 C. Blackmon CF COL
2 17 J. Votto 1B CIN
3 32 R. Hoskins LF PHI
4 41 Z. Greinke SP ARI
5 56 D. Price SP BOS
6 65 A. McCutchen CF SF
Phil Ponebshek
Rd Pk Player
1 9 G. Stanton RF NYY
2 16 A. Rizzo 1B CHC
3 33 D. Murphy 2B WAS
4 40 B. Posey C SF
5 57 E. Andrus SS TEX
6 64 A. Nola SP PHI
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 10 C. Kershaw SP LAD
2 15 C. Sale SP BOS
3 34 C. Bellinger 1B LAD
4 39 A. Rendon 3B WAS
5 58 N. Cruz DH SEA
6 63 T. Pham LF STL
Lawr Michaels
Rd Pk Player
1 11 T. Turner SS WAS
2 14 K. Bryant 3B CHC
3 35 J. deGrom SP NYM
4 38 K. Davis LF OAK
5 59 G. Cole SP HOU
6 62 J. Gallo 3B TEX
Mike McClure
Rd Pk Player
1 12 M. Scherzer SP WAS
2 13 C. Kluber SP CLE
3 36 N. Syndergaard SP NYM
4 37 L. Severino SP NYY
5 60 R. Braun LF MIL
6 61 Y. Cespedes LF NYM
