2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Introducing the Fantasy Baseball Today Draft Kit
Our Draft Kit is like having the Fantasy Baseball Today crew by your side while you are building your team. Here's how to download it.
We've been here all through the offseason to help you get ready for your draft, with rankings, sleepers, breakouts, and busts, tiers, top prospects, and so much more on our Fantasy Baseball Today podcast, but we can't be with you in your draft room. But now you can have the next-best thing.
Introducing our Fantasy Baseball Today Draft Kit. Take our advice into the draft room with you with a downloadable, printable draft kit with everything you need for Draft Day in one convenient piece. You'll find sleeper, breakout, and bust calls from Scott White and Chris Towers, a position eligibility cheat sheet, Scott's tiered rankings for each position, plus Scott's top-300 rankings for both Rotisserie and H2H leagues.
It's the next best thing to having the Fantasy Baseball Today crew join you on Draft Day.
