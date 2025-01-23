If you haven't checked out my top 100 prospects yet, please do. This article is sort of like supplemental material for that one.

Who is it supplementing? Mainly those who play in existing Dynasty leagues where most of the top prospects are already distributed. They've been on people's rosters for years, in some cases.

But new ones have entered the minor-league ranks over the past six months by way of both the draft (which occurs in July) and the international signing period (which begins in January), and oftentimes, to distribute this new talent, Dynasty leagues will hold a first-year player draft. Now that the international signing period is underway, with the big-name targets having all signed, the time is right to conduct such a draft.

So taking into account every player from the 2024 draft and the 2025 international signing period, here are my top 30 for Dynasty leagues.

1. Roki Sasaki, SP, Dodgers

Age: 23

The Japanese standout with the triple-digit heat and 80-grade splitter is in good hands with the Dodgers, though his immediate value may suffer due to workload management.

2. Travis Bazzana, 2B, Guardians

Age: 22

The top pick in the 2024 draft had a modest debut but is still well-suited for Fantasy, featuring premium plate discipline, a swing that's optimized for power, and an aptitude for stealing bases.

3. JJ Wetherholt, SS, Cardinals

Age: 22

By the tools, Wetherholt grades out much like Bazzana and at one point was in the discussion to go No. 1 overall. It's with the softer skills, like consistently pulling the ball and looking to steal a base, that he needs some work.

4. Nick Kurtz, 1B, Athletics

Age: 22

Standing 6-feet-5 in the left-handed batter's box, Kurtz will have the look of another Matt Olson once he's donning the green and gold. The skill set is similar, too, with his on-base ability only being outdone by his power.

5. Charlie Condon, OF, Rockies

Age: 21

No 2024 draft pick crashed harder in his professional debut than Condon, a record-setting collegiate slugger who went third overall to the Rockies. He was apparently dealing with a hand injury, though, and shouldn't lose all of his helium over a 25-game sample.

6. Chase Burns, SP, Reds

Age: 22

The second pick in the 2024 draft has yet to debut in the minors but is sort of the model power pitcher, pushing triple digits with his fastball before hammering hitters with the slider. He could reach the majors this year.

7. Hagen Smith, SP, White Sox

Age: 21

The White Sox seem to be on the hunt for the next Chris Sale, because, between Noah Schultz and this guy, they now have two towering lefties with low arm angles that really add to the effectiveness of their fastball -- in this case, one that approaches triple digits.

8. Jac Caglianone, 1B, Royals

Age: 22

The sixth pick in the 2024 draft has a chance to sit atop the exit velocity leaderboard someday, but he also hits more than his share of weak grounders due to his tendency to chase pitches out of his wheelhouse.

9. Cam Smith, 3B, Astros

Age: 22

Performance-wise, Smith has been the standout of the 2024 draft so far, allowing the Cubs to make him the key piece in the Kyle Tucker trade. He projects to hit for both average and power.

10. Konnor Griffin, SS, Pirates

Age: 18

Prep picks make for riskier investments than college ones, and we haven't seen Griffin play a minor-league game yet. But the No. 9 pick is a model of athleticism, standing 6-foot-4 and having swiped 85 bags his senior year.

11. Christian Moore, 2B, Angels

Age: 22

If you wonder why the Angels hurry so many prospects to the big leagues, it's because their first-round picks do things like go 18 for 32 (.563) with six home runs in their first eight games. Moore slowed down thereafter and has strikeout issues, but he's strong, athletic, and already at Double-A.

12. Bryce Rainer, SS, Tigers

Age: 19

Another prep pick with no minor-league data to draw on yet, Rainer profiles for big power at the shortstop position and at least has some hope of hitting for average as well.

13. Braden Montgomery, OF, White Sox

Age: 21

The Red Sox drafted Montgomery 12th overall while he was recovering from a broken ankle, and then the White Sox targeted him as part of their return for Garrett Crochet. There's swing-and-miss to his game, but he works the count and makes hard contact.

14. Carson Benge, OF, Mets

Age: 22

The 19th pick in the 2024 draft already earns rave reviews for his plate discipline and has enough bat speed to develop real thump if the Mets can get him to drive the ball to his pull side.

15. Trey Yesavage, SP, Blue Jays

Age: 21

Yesavage's big build and collegiate success should allow him to move quickly and become a rotation stabilizer type for the Blue Jays. His fastball, slider, and splitter all rate as above average.

16. Josuar Gonzalez, SS, Giants

Age: 17

The consensus top international prospect (Roki Sasaki excluded) frequently draws Francisco Lindor comparisons, being a switch-hitter who rates well in every facet. The immediate success for Leo De Vries, last year's top international prospect, makes it easier to buy in.

17. Seaver King, SS, Nationals

Age: 21

The 10th pick in last year's draft is a speed-first prospect with exit velocities to dream on, but if King can't actualize that power, then his lack of plate discipline could be his undoing.

18. Ryan Waldschmidt, OF, Diamondbacks

Age: 22

Waldschmidt shows the potential to be a real sleeper for Fantasy, combining strong exit velocities with a knack for elevating to his pull side. And plate discipline may be his best attribute.

19. James Tibbs, OF, Giants

Age: 22

The enthusiasm for Tibbs faded in the weeks after the Giants selected him 13th overall because what was supposed to be a strength (making contact) immediately looked like a weakness. His college career also started out that way, though, so let's give him time to adjust.

20. Slade Caldwell, OF, Diamondbacks

Age: 18

The scouting reports for Caldwell read much like they once did for Corbin Carroll. He's a smallish, left-handed-hitting outfielder with a knack for drawing walks and piling up extra-base hits, all while boasting some of the best speed in the minors.

21. Elian Pena, SS, Mets

Age: 17

Pena has as high of a floor as you can expect from a 17-year-old, demonstrating preternatural plate discipline for a player so young. The power requires more projection, but there's obviously time to develop it.

22. Theo Gillen, OF, Rays

Age: 19

Considered to be the top prep bat in a draft that was light on them, Gillen basically looks the part and has a wide range of skills for the Rays to work with. The final shape he takes is difficult to forecast, but he's in good hands developmentally.

23. Ryan Sloan, SP, Mariners

Age: 19

The Mariners have had great success developing pitchers like Sloan, who stands 6-feet-4 and, even coming out of high school, has two advanced secondaries (a slider and changeup). He's apparently getting a lot of buzz internally, too.

24. Cam Caminiti, SP, Braves

Age: 18

A nephew of former NL MVP Ken Caminiti, Cam stands out most for his big fastball, which he already excels at locating up in the zone. The rest of his arsenal needs work, though the changeup shows promise.

25. Jurrangelo Cijntje, SP, Mariners

Age: 21

The headline item for the 15th pick in the draft is that he's a switch-pitcher, which may be just a gimmick. Even if eventually forced to go all righty, Cijntje boasts a fastball with modern characteristics and a good-enough slider and changeup.

26. Hyeseong Kim, 2B, Dodgers

Age: 26

This sort of player is difficult to place on this sort of list. Kim clearly doesn't have game-breaking upside for Fantasy, but he already has a big-league job and should at least be usable because of his speed.

27. PJ Morlando, OF, Marlins

Age: 19

Though fairly well known in high school for his power showcases during batting practice, Morlando needs some work to get to that power in games. His discerning batting eye should help.

28. Vance Honeycutt, OF, Orioles

Age: 21

The tools for Honeycutt are loud, with a 30/30 outcome being on the table, but there are serious questions as to whether he'll hit enough to deliver on them. The Orioles tend to get the most out of these kinds of prospects.

29. Dakota Jordan, OF, Giants

Age: 21

What's true for Honeycutt is also true for Jordan except that the Giants don't have the same history of redeeming a flawed hit tool. Jordan has a chance to be a power/speed threat, and we should know pretty early if he's going to make good on it.

30. Yorger Bautista, OF, Mariners

Age: 17

The bat speed and raw power stand out for someone who's only 17, earning Bautista the nickname "The Beast," but those tools only count for so much once pitchers are added to the equation. He presents an attractive package, but like most international signings, we'll have to wait to see what's inside.