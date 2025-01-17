It's prospect time.

How many do you want to hear about? 15? 50? 250? Really, any minor-leaguer who would still qualify as a major-league rookie meets the definition of "prospect," so you might say the best approach is to find a natural cutoff that leaves little room to dispute who's in and who's out. But instead, I'm sticking to the industry standard. I'm keeping it 100.

So how do I go about selecting those 100? As you've probably surmised from the headline, this particular rank list is geared toward Fantasy Baseball, meaning defense only matters to the extent it could impact playing time, and pitchers and catchers are of less interest overall. I also tend to give priority to those closer to contributing, particularly toward the end of the list when there are still several dozen names to narrow down. Call me crazy, but I'd rather hear about a guy competing for a starting second base job than some 17-year-old lottery ticket who may be long forgotten a year from now.

But of course, talent trumps all other considerations in those instances where the talent is clear. Dynasty Leagues are all the rage these days, and this rank list is primarily a Dynasty (rather than redraft) resource.

However, I'd argue that anyone with an interest in baseball should at least have a passing curiosity.

1. Roki Sasaki, SP, free agent



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: Japan

NPB stats: 10-5, 2.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 111 IP, 32 BB, 129 K

Sasaki isn't arriving as the finished product Yoshinobu Yamamoto was, but at 23, that's to be expected. He was thought to be a prodigy in Japan, reaching triple digits with his fastball while dominating with what may be the world's best splitter, a true 80 grade offering that simply vanishes as it crosses the plate. While it's possible to overrate him in redraft leagues, that's less the case in Dynasty.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .291 BA (454 AB), 18 HR, 21 SB, .894 OPS, 79 BB, 127 K

Anthony's massive power display at the first annual Futures Skills Showcase last summer was a coronation of sorts, bringing to fruition all the optimism generated by his exit velocity readings, and he followed through by hitting .353 with eight homers and a 1.022 OPS in 52 games thereafter. A reduction in strikeout rate coincided with this breakthrough, only further bolstering his claim as the top-hitting prospect in baseball.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .284 BA (443 AB), 21 HR, 31 SB, .867 OPS, 62 BB, 95 K

After overcoming a slow start last year to hit .318 with 18 homers, 21 steals, and a .959 OPS in his final 80 games, Shaw is now set to take over as the Cubs' third baseman, a move precipitated by the inclusion of Isaac Paredes in the Kyle Tucker deal. The majority of his batted balls go the opposite field, giving him a sturdy batting average base to go with his power and speed.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

4. Kristian Campbell, 2B, Red Sox



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .330 BA (430 AB), 20 HR, 24 SB, .997 OPS, 74 BB, 103 K

Campbell showed some hitterish qualities at Georgia Tech, convincing the Red Sox to take him with a fourth-round pick in 2023, but it's the work they've put in since then -- adding bat speed and, with it, power -- that's turned him into an absolute masher. His rapid ascent last year has him breathing down the neck of other young infield/outfield options like Vaughn Grissom, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu, and he figures to blow past them all sooner than later.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .270 BA (397 AB), 13 HR, 25 SB, .792 OPS, 36 BB, 92 K

Major-league stats: .219 BA (119 AB), 3 HR, 12 SB, .641 OPS, 11 BB, 26 K

The second pick in the 2023 draft was presumed to be on the fast track, and the Nationals decided they didn't need to wait for his production to catch up to his favorable exit velocities and plate discipline readings, introducing him as their right fielder in late August. If nothing else, that late-season stint showed us Crews isn't shy about stealing bases, which should keep usable even as he works to optimize the angles the ball takes off his bat.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .314 BA (226 AB), 11 HR, 16 SB, .880 OPS, 22 BB, 50 K

Major-league stats: .179 BA (56 AB), 2 HR, 5 SB, .617 OPS, 11 BB, 19 K

Dominguez's return to the majors late last season was a far cry from his 2023 debut, which may come as a concern given that he had Tommy John surgery in between, but his time in the minors showed he's no worse for wear. He still shined in every respect there, delivering his usual power and speed, and seeing as the Yankees have freed up left field for him, they must trust him to make the remaining adjustments in the majors.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: Rookie, Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .282 BA (305 AB), 6 HR, 17 SB, .833 OPS, 56 BB, 47 K

The power production for Jenkins hasn't measured up to the hype yet, but the fact he made it to Double-A at 19 -- during an injury-plagued season, no less -- tells you just how advanced his approach is. Projectability is a big part of the equation here, with Jenkins' picture-perfect left-handed swing and athletic 6-foot-3 frame pointing to considerable damage in his future, which, combined with the previously stated approach, would make for a superstar outcome.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: late-season look

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2024: did not play -- Tommy John surgery

2022 stats (minors): 6-2, 1.56 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 103 2/3 IP, 25 BB, 155 K

Painter had one of the all-time great minor-league pitching seasons in 2022, positioning himself to win a spot in the Phillies rotation as a 19-year-old before Tommy John came to call. His return came this offseason in the Arizona Fall League, which he dominated to the tune of a 2.30 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and 10.3 K/9 across six starts, offering hope that he can pick up where he left off once the Phillies fire him up in June (as is their reported plan).

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: High-A, Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 5-3, 2.36 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 91 2/3 IP, 45 BB, 96 K

Major-league stats: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

By the sum of his parts, Jobe is the model pitching prospect, standing out most for the the incredible spin rates on his pitches -- four of which grade as 60 or better, according to Baseball America. But he's struggled to stay healthy since the Tigers picked him third overall in 2021, having yet to throw even 100 innings in a season, and also underwhelmed with his strikeout and walk numbers prior to his promotion last year.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Rookie, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .318 BA (85 AB), 2 HR, 6 SB, .900 OPS, 14 BB, 23 K

The prospect fatigue has begun to set in for Lawlar, who appeared to be on the verge of becoming the Diamondbacks shortstop two years ago and surely would be by now if thumb surgery hadn't cost him most of 2024. He showed his usual plate discipline and base-stealing prowess upon returning, but there's still a question as to how much batting average he'll provide given that his power depends on him elevating consistently to his pull side.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: High-A, Triple-A majors

Minor-league stats: .293 BA (358 AB), 25 HR, .964 OPS, 42 BB, 102 K

Major-league stats: .098 BA (41 AB), 0 HR, 4 BB, 22 K

Like teammate Jackson Holliday, who's no longer eligible for prospect rank lists, Mayo's major-league debut was so miserable that it can't help but raise concerns about his future, so the fact he still ranks this high should tell you how special his power is. Pete Alonso seems like a realistic comp, right down to forecasting Mayo's eventual move to first base. I'll note, though, that a right-handed hitter with such limited defensive utility has a short leash offensively.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

12. Marcelo Mayer, SS, Red Sox



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .307 BA (300 AB), 8 HR, 13 SB, .850 OPS, 30 BB, 66 K

Between a shoulder impingement in 2023 and a lumbar strain in 2024, Mayer's numbers the past couple of years have left Dynasty leaguers wanting. But during that time, he's added exit velocity while reducing strikeouts, continuing to earn high marks from evaluators. He's shaping up to have a hit-over-power profile, which lends itself to Bo Bichette and Xander Bogaerts comps (let's say the pre-2024 version of both).

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

13. Travis Bazzana, 2B, Guardians



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: High-A

Minor-league stats: .238 BA (101 AB), 3 HR, 5 SB, .765 OPS, 17 BB, 31 K

Bazzana's professional debut wasn't a flawless one, but the profile remains near-flawless for the top pick in the 2024 draft, highlighted by strong swing decisions, plus exit velocities and opportunistic baserunning. The decision to move on from Andres Gimenez this offseason would seem to suggest that the Guardians expect Bazzana to take flight this year, and it wouldn't be the shock of all shocks if he made a push in spring training.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Low-A

Minor-league stats: .295 BA (105 AB), 2 HR, 2 SB, .805 OPS, 16 BB, 15 K

A couple of hamstring injuries allowed Wetherholt to slip to the Cardinals at Pick 7 last year, but this is a No. 1 overall type of profile with a particularly high floor due to his ability to work the count and deliver on all pitch types. He's a little opposite field-minded and showed hesitance as a base-stealer following his hamstring injuries, calling into question his eventual home run and stolen base output, but he's tooled up enough to deliver plus amounts of both.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: late-season look

15. Samuel Basallo, C, Orioles



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .278 BA (479 AB), 19 HR, 10 SB, .790 OPS, 46 BB, 112 K

Basallo's 2024 was a step back from his massive 2023 that saw him slash .313/.402/.551 across three levels, but the contact quality was still exemplary for a 19-year-old, allowing him to ascend to Triple-A by season's end. His bat is ahead of his glove, which may be for the best since he isn't displacing Adley Rutschman behind the plate. Catcher is no place to put a Yordan Alvarez-caliber masher anyway.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

16. Emmanuel Rodriguez, OF, Twins



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Rookie, Low-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .280 BA (157 AB), 9 HR, 9 SB, 1.026 OPS, 51 BB, 62 K

Rodriguez's strikeout rate has always been dangerously high, but it's less a result of him chasing than never chasing, unwilling to swing at anything he can't throttle. Fortunately, he throttles the ball often enough that his production has held steady as he's moved up the ladder, relieving concerns that his approach will falter against more advanced pitching. The on-base skills (a .422 mark for his entire career) give him a higher margin for error as well.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2024: Rookie, Low-A, High-A

Minor-league stats: .263 BA (274 AB), 4 HR, 15 SB, .769 OPS, 50 BB, 58 K

At this stage of development, Emerson stands out most for his secondary characteristics (i.e., pitch selection, contact quality, and overall baseball instincts), which are the hardest to teach, and that's why evaluators remain so high on him despite the ho-hum production. It's a profile similar to the one Corey Seager presented as a teenager, and the hope is that Emerson has a similar breakthrough in the high minors.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2024: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 0-4, 2.24 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 88 1/3 IP, 24 BB, 115 K

Anytime a tall (in this case, 6-foot-9) and lanky left-hander makes his way through the White Sox system, he's sure to invite Chris Sale comparisons, but that comparison may be particularly apt in this instance since Schultz throws from a low three-quarters delivery and has control that's almost too good to believe. If the deceptive arm angle wasn't devastating enough, he added a couple miles per hour to both his fastball and slider in 2024.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 18

Where he played in 2024: Low-A

Minor-league stats: .238 BA (299 AB), 11 HR, 13 SB, .803 OPS, 50 BB, 84 K

No organization promotes their top prospects more aggressively than the Padres, and they didn't make an exception for the top international signee of 2024, having De Vries spend a full year at full-season ball at the ripe old age of 17. And while it was a struggle at first, he went on to slash .285/.407/.599 with 10 homers and seven steals in his final 34 games at Low-A, confirming his five-category potential and beyond-his-years approach.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .368 BA (38 AB), 4 HR, 1.283 OPS, 12 BB, 10 K

With his imposing 6-foot-5 presence in the left-handed batter's box, Kurtz invites comparisons to a first baseman from the Athletics' not-so-distant past, current Brave Matt Olson. It's not just in stature, mind you. His power comes naturally, playing to all fields rather than depending on him lofting the ball to his pull side, which should allow for a big home run total without compromising his batting average potential. He'll reach base plenty by way of walks as well.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2024: High-A

Minor-league stats: .180 BA (100 AB), 1 HR, 4 SB, .518 OPS, 4 BB, 34 K

Condon and Travis Bazzana were considered near equals for Fantasy coming out of the 2024 draft, but you can see that Condon is now fourth among draftees following a disastrous debut that saw him strike out nine times as often as he walked. He was apparently dealing with a hand injury, though, and deserves the benefit of the doubt anyway given that he was a slugger of historic proportions in college. His knack for hitting straight stuff should play particularly well at a venue notorious for flattening breaking balls.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, High-A

Minor-league stats: 268 BA (385 AB), 10 HR, 27 SB, .809 OPS, 84 BB, 95 K

Some evaluators will ding De Paula for his flat swing and suboptimal spray angle, but what he's accomplished as a teenager is incredible. He didn't just take to High-A last year but did so with 50 walks vs. 38 strikeouts, demonstrating both superlative plate discipline and also special exit velocities for a player his age. He could "miss" in the way Jason Heyward did, I guess, but the upside is enormous.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

23. Sebastian Walcott, SS, Rangers



Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2024: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .265 BA (456 AB), 11 HR, 27 SB, .796 OPS, 53 BB, 132 K

A physical specimen who managed to hold his own against much older competition last season, Walcott has an uphill battle with regard to pitch recognition that may come to a head as he enters the upper minors this year. But I've underrated prospects like Elly De La Cruz and Jazz Chisholm for the same reasons and am loath to repeat the mistake for a player who the true talent evaluators seem to agree is a stud-in-waiting.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

Age (on opening day): 17

Where he played in 2024: Dominican Summer League

Minor-league stats: .331 BA (175 AB), 6 HR, 28 SB, 1.013 OPS, 39 BB, 28 K

If Leo De Vries was the crown jewel of the 2024 international class, Made was the hidden gem, inviting comparisons to recent Brewers grad Jackson Chourio after just 51 games in the lowest levels of the minors. He regularly hits the ball harder than 100 mph, with a peak of 109, and also doesn't chase pitches like you'd expect for someone with his inexperience, two traits that could put him on a best-prospect-in-baseball trajectory.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: 10-7, 3.08 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 119 2/3 IP, 41 BB, 148 K

The molding of Chandler into a frontline starter has been yeoman's work for the Pirates, who drafted him as a two-way player in 2021, but it's on the cusp of paying off after a year in which he improved as a strike-thrower and fleshed out his arsenal with a ready-for-prime-time changeup and slider. Chandler figures to follow in the footsteps of Paul Skenes and Jared Jones this year, and my guess is he lands somewhere between the two in terms of effectiveness.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

26. Quinn Mathews, SP, Cardinals



Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: 8-5, 2.76 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 143 1/3 IP, 49 BB, 202 K

Billed as a control-and-command lefty coming out of college, Mathews added 3-4 mph to his already analytically-friendly fastball prior to his 2024 debut, and it was enough to vault him into the elite tier of pitching prospects. He breezed through three levels before finally stumbling at the fourth, finishing with 28 more strikeouts than any other minor-leaguer while regularly working deep into games.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

27. Kevin McGonigle, SS, Tigers



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, High-A

Minor-league stats: .309 BA (272 AB), 5 HR, 22 SB, .853 OPS, 46 BB, 28 K

That 10 spots separates McGonigle from Colt Emerson in these rankings says more about flimsiness of rankings than the daylight between the two players. Both stand out most for their hit tool (though McGonigle perhaps a little more given that he had 46 walks to just 28 strikeouts) but have yet to live up to their power projections, which isn't actually a problem at their current stage of development. Emerson is a year younger and, thus, has more time, but McGonigle figures to be the better base-stealer, perhaps significantly so.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .292 BA (446 AB), 23 HR, .890 OPS, 59 BB, 132 K

Aaron Judge ushered in an era of 6-foot-7 mashers, and while any prospect of that height is inevitably compared to the OG, Eldridge has a better chance than most of delivering league-leading home run totals, achieving the sort of exit velocities that propelled him to Triple-A at age 19. He also strikes out at a manageable rate and generally keeps the ball off the ground, avoiding the most comment pitfalls for prospects of his ilk.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: late-season look

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: did not play -- workload management

The second overall pick in last year's draft is sort of the model power pitcher, cranking his fastball up to 100 mph and finishing off hitters with a biting slider. Some might say the former plays down due to its suboptimal shape, but similar claims for Paul Skenes last year proved to be a red herring. Baseball America awards both the fastball and slider a 70 grade, and Burns has other offerings to go with them, likely putting him on the fast track.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

30. Lazaro Montes, OF, Mariners



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, High-A

Minor-league stats: .288 BA (448 AB), 21 HR, .881 OPS, 78 BB, 128 K

There's little doubting Montes' ability to impact a baseball, but connecting has been more of a challenge and became a renewed concern with his midseason move up to High-A, where he struck out 30 percent of the time. Comparisons to Yordan Alvarez, a fellow Cuban expatriate of similar build who worked with the same hitting instructor in the Dominican Republic, are too convenient and probably too generous, but Montes fits the mold of a conventional slugger.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

31. Dalton Rushing, C, Dodgers



Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2024: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .271 BA (420 AB), 26 HR, .896 OPS, 64 BB, 103 K

There can be no rushing Rushing, not with Will Smith entrenched behind the plate for the Dodgers, and notably, the team began experimenting with the former second-rounder in left field late last season. A hybrid role, much like Daulton Varsho had to begin his career, maybe in the offing unless Rushing is traded first, which might be the ideal scenario for Fantasy given Rushing's apparent readiness and the Dodgers' increasing reliance on veteran talent.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

32. Max Clark, OF, Tigers



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, High-A

Minor-league stats: .279 BA (420 AB), 9 HR, 29 SB, .794 OPS, 61 BB, 94 K

Clark's prospect stature exceeds his utility somewhat, bolstered by his social media presence, high-effort style of play, and the inconvenient fact that the Tigers drafted him ahead of both Wyatt Langford and Walker Jenkins. His real-life floor is high due to his strong approach at the plate and plus defense in center field, but he may turn out to be a speedier Andrew Benintendi for Fantasy if he doesn't learn to leverage his swing for more power.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

33. Hagen Smith, SP, White Sox



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2024: High-A

Minor-league stats: 7 2/3 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

The fifth pick in last year's draft gives the White Sox sort of a Mini-Me of Noah Schultz, standing "only" 6-foot-3 but also overwhelming hitters with his fastball and slider from an almost sidearm left-handed delivery. Low release points are all the rage due to the optimal approach angle they create on the fastball, which, in Smith's case, approaches triple digits. He's not as conventional as fellow 2025 first-rounder Chase Burns but may turn out to be better.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

34. Kumar Rocker, SP, Rangers



Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2024: Rookie, Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 0-1, 1.96 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, 36 2/3 IP, 5 BB, 55 K

Major-league stats: 0-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 11 2/3 IP, 6 BB, 14 K

Rocker returned from Tommy John surgery last season with a 71 percent strike rate and 23 percent swinging-strike rate across 10 minor-league appearances -- cartoonish numbers backed up by a similarly cartoonish slider. The pitch is a true movement marvel guaranteed to embarrass hitters who offer at it, but as we saw during his late-season trial last year, major-leaguers quickly learned not to offer. Rocker will need to adjust but has a deep enough arsenal to do so.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

35. Chase DeLauter, OF, Guardians



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: Rookie, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .261 BA (142 AB), 8 HR, .842 OPS, 19 BB, 22 K

DeLauter nearly forced his way onto the opening day roster last spring but then wound up missing two-thirds of the season after breaking the same foot that's already been operated on twice -- a saga that's begun to rival the one concerning Alex Kirilloff's wrist (which didn't end well). DeLauter does virtually everything right as a hitter, swinging at the correct pitches and connecting at the correct angles, but he won't actually have much minor-league experience when he eventually debuts.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

36. Zyhir Hope, OF, Dodgers



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: Rookie, Low-A

Minor-league stats: .290 BA (221 AB), 9 HR, 9 SB, .903 OPS, 41 BB, 62 K

Hope's name first popped up on the Fantasy prospect radar when the Dodgers nabbed him in the Michael Busch deal, but for all of their developmental successes, nobody imagined they could unlock so much upside so soon. Hope suddenly became more decisive with his swing, revealing massive power upside in a way that didn't compromise his natural plate discipline. Some evaluators even prefer him to Josue De Paula now.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .215 BA (121 AB), 0 HR, 5 SB, .656 OPS, 22 BB, 35 K

The helium from Williams' impressive 2023 season is out of the balloon following an injury-marred 2024 in which he hardly produced when healthy, but the overall package remains attractive in a novel sort of way. Williams squeezes all the power he can out of his 5-foot-6 frame with optimal pull-and-lift tendencies, an approach he may need to moderate for the sake of his batting average, but wherever that tradeoff settles, he'll get on base a ton and run wild once there.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: late-season look

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2024: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .256 BA (433 AB), 20 HR, 33 SB, .821 OPS, 58 BB, 144 K

If you're wondering why so low for Williams, it's because defense drives much of his real-life value but does little for Fantasy other than ensure that he'll play. He has only one speed as a hitter -- swing hard and hope to connect -- which puts last year's .256 batting average toward the upper end of projected outcomes. A Willy Adames comp isn't far-fetched, but it's also possible Williams doesn't hit enough, period.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

39. Brandon Sproat, SP, Mets



Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2024: High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: 7-4, 3.40 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 116 1/3 IP, 42 BB, 131 K

Sproat got a rude awakening at Triple-A, but prior to it, he had a 2.05 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 11.3 K/9 in 17 appearances, making him one of the breakout pitching prospects of 2024. While he can reach triple digits with his fastball, it exists mostly to set up a deep secondary arsenal highlighted by a changeup and sweeper. Calling him a poor man's Grayson Rodriguez would seem like an apt comparison.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

40. Luke Keaschall, 2B, Twins



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .303 BA (379 AB), 15 HR, 23 SB, .903 OPS, 62 BB, 80 K

Keaschall's domination across two levels last year is all the more impressive when you consider he was playing through an elbow injury that ultimately resulted in Tommy John surgery. It's of little long-term consequence, though, and may only serve to constrain the prospect standing of a player who grades out as about a B in everything, his middling raw power bolstered by his knack for elevating to his pull side.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: High-A

Minor-league stats: .241 BA (116 AB), 2 HR, .690 OPS, 7 BB, 26 K

For the kind of exit velocities Caglianone generates -- and we're talking on the level of Oneil Cruz -- he's surprisingly good at making contact, perhaps too good since he's often fishing for pitches that can only lead to poor batted-ball outcomes, namely on the ground. The path to greatness, then, is obvious (stop chasing!) but easier said than done and far from a certainty for a player who's already so far along developmentally.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: late-season look

42. Aidan Miller, SS, Phillies



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .261 BA (395 AB), 11 HR, 23 SB, .811 OPS, 56 BB, 100 K

Miller's triumphs in 2024 were that he made it to Double-A just a few months after turning 20 and that he proved he could hold his own at shortstop. His so-so production owes partially to an unfriendly venue since the underlying numbers (namely the exit velocities and pull tendencies) still hint of plus power. He may be poised for a huge season at hitter-friendly Double-A Reading, so now is the time to buy in.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: late-season look

43. Adael Amador, 2B, Rockies



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2024: Double-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .230 BA (383 AB), 14 HR, 35 SB, .719 OPS, 62 BB, 88 K

Major-league stats: .171 BA (35 AB), 1 2B, 1 SB, 1 BB, 6 K

Amador was batting .194 on June 9, and yet the Rockies called him up anyway, condemning him to a miserable debut that's only served to tarnish his prospect shine. Turns out the bat-to-ball standout just needed some time to adjust to upper-level pitching, though, because he went on to hit .293 (43 for 147) with seven homers, 10 steals, and a .872 OPS in his final 37 games at Double-A

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

44. Kyle Teel, C, White Sox



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .288 BA (427 AB), 13 HR, 12 SB, .819 OPS, 68 BB, 116 K

Teel may not strike you as a Fantasy darling because he's lacking a standout tool, but the bar is so low at catcher that chasing the superstar outcome is often a waste of time and resources. Teel is so solid in every respect, including defense and bat control, that I could see him becoming a Fantasy standout due to sheer competence, basically following the J.T. Realmuto path to success.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .313 BA (115 AB), 7 HR, 1.004 OPS, 15 BB, 24 K

A big riser in his final year of college, Smith continued to soar in his pro debut, outperforming every other 2024 draft pick to become the key piece in the Kyle Tucker deal. A quieter setup helped him cut down on strikeouts, giving him the look of a batting average standout who makes loud contact to all fields. Whether the Astros can leverage that loud contact into more over-the-fence power will go a long way toward determining Smith's eventual Fantasy standing.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

46. Xavier Isaac, 1B, Rays



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2024: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .264 BA (367 AB), 18 HR, 15 SB, .850 OPS, 58 BB, 145 K

Isaac lost some momentum as a prospect last season, his strikeout rate spiking to dangerous levels (30.1 percent) at High-A and laughable ones (40.6 percent) during a 31-game stay at Double-A. Improvement is necessary and not unexpected given that he was experimenting with a leg kick to generate more power (not that he needed it), but clearly, the risk is elevated now.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: late-season look

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, High-A

Minor-league stats: 6-4, 2.81 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 96 IP, 38 BB, 120 K

White's stuff alone would make him a quality pitching prospect, his sweeping slider and improving changeup meshing well with his good-enough fastball, but the arsenal plays up further because of an unorthodox delivery that's reminiscent of Rich Hill. His season took off after his move up to High-A, where he had a 2.61 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 11.0 K/9 in 13 starts.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

48. Chase Dollander, SP, Rockies



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 6-2, 2.59 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 118 IP, 47 BB, 169 K

Prospect enthusiasts will note that I've greatly downgraded Dollander, a top-five pitching talent by most accounts, because of where he figures to play his home games -- and it may not be enough given that Rockies pitchers never amount to anything for Fantasy. The key to Dollander's success, though, is that his fastball's low release height and exceptional carry make it an elite swing-and-miss offering. That might be the perfect weapon for a thin-air environment that mostly neutralizes breaking balls.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

49. Konnor Griffin, SS, Pirates



Age (on opening day): 18

Where he played in 2024: did not play -- just drafted

Because the Pirates elected not to give Griffin a quick cameo in the minors after drafting him ninth overall, we can only draw from his high school accomplishments, which is not an advisable way to evaluate prospects. But hey, he stole 85 bases in his senior year and certainly looks imposing at 6-feet-4, lending credence (however flimsily) to Baseball America's claim that he's a "tool shed" with "a freakish combination of size, speed, and explosiveness."

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

50. Owen Caissie, OF, Cubs



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .278 BA (472 AB), 19 HR, 11 SB, .848 OPS, 71 BB, 156 K

Few minor-leaguers hit the ball harder than Caissie, which has made for some lofty power projections that have yet to materialize due to the angle the ball takes off the bat. He's opposite field-minded and line drive-oriented, which are correctable issues, but after a full season at Triple-A, he's closer to fully baked than not. If he can't maximize his power, his strikeouts present more of an issue. A Kyle Schwarber-like outcome remains the hope.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

51. Agustin Ramirez, C, Marlins



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .267 BA (476 AB), 25 HR, 22 SB, .845 OPS, 61 BB, 102 K

After an encouraging 2023, Ramirez solidified his prospect standing last year with big production in the upper levels and good process stats to back them up. The amount of contact he makes is impressive for how hard he impacts the ball, and he also knows how to work the count and even steal a base despite his underwhelming speed. The thought of him catching is a pipe dream, but he may start out there for the Marlins before transitioning elsewhere.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .347 BA (101 AB), 6 HR, 2 SB, .984 OPS, 9 BB, 29 K

With his broad shoulders and effortless power to all fields, Moore evokes Yasiel Puig at the plate, and in his first eight games as a professional, mere weeks after the Angels drafted him eighth overall, he looked to be just as meteoric, going 18 for 32 (.563) with six home runs. The strikeouts began to pile up thereafter, which hopefully convinces the Angels to take it slow with him (never their strong suit).

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

53. Bryce Rainer, SS, Tigers



Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2024: did not play -- just drafted

Rainer is in the same boat as Konnor Griffin from an evaluation standpoint, being enough of a high school standout to merit a first-round selection but having yet to appear in a professional game. A high ceiling is to be presumed, then, but also a degree of variance that won't come into focus until we get some real data. Superficially, he's not the multi-dimensional talent Griffin is but could be one of the top power-hitting shortstops if he makes enough contact.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

54. Ethan Salas, C, Padres



Age (on opening day): 18

Where he played in 2024: High-A

Minor-league stats: .206 BA (412 AB), 4 HR, .599 OPS, 47 BB, 98 K

So much of the enthusiasm for Salas is built on him being outrageously young for his level of play, and if nothing else, it's a testament to his proficiency at the most demanding defensive position. But so far, defense is all I can confidently say he'll provide. The exit velocities are promising for his age and the contact rate is more than decent, but whether he can actually leverage those tools is anyone's guess, particularly with him being so obviously overmatched at his current level of play.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

55. Robert Calaz, OF, Rockies



Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2024: Rookie, Low-A

Minor-league stats: .344 BA (221 AB), 12 HR, 15 SB, 1.079 OPS, 37 BB, 63 K

Too often prospect rank lists -- particularly those geared for Fantasy -- emphasize teenage mystery boxes with theoretical upside that they have little chance of meeting, but Calaz stands out from that group in that he's already realized his power potential, satisfying the first and most significant barrier to entry. His .327/.386/.571 slash line in a 13-game trial at Low-A also shows that he won't just lay down and die when he sees something other than fastballs.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

56. Termarr Johnson, 2B, Pirates



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .237 BA (443 AB), 15 HR, 22 SB, .753 OPS, 85 BB, 116 K

Thought to have a preternatural hit tool when the Pirates selected him fourth overall in 2022, Johnson has so far spent his minor-league career selling out for power. The batting eye has been as advertised, with him reaching base at a .390 clip for his career, but unless he learns to tone down his swing, he figures to be more of a liability than an asset for batting average.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: late-season look

57. Travis Sykora, SP, Nationals



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: Low-A

Minor-league stats: 5-3, 2.33 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 85 IP, 27 BB, 129 K

The Nationals paid Sykora a big bonus to keep him from going to the University of Texas in 2023, and he responded with numbers so dominant that one could imagine him becoming the game's top pitching prospect someday. He's still far off -- and it's worth noting that his 1.45 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 14.2 K/9, .136 batting average against, and 22 percent swinging-strike over his final 16 starts came against fledgling hitters at Low-A -- but his fastball, slider, and splitter all rate as plus offerings.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

58. Jarlin Susana, SP, Nationals



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, High-A

Minor-league stats: 4-10, 4.34 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 103 2/3 IP, 48 BB, 157 K

"The other guy" in the Juan Soto haul that also brought James Wood, C.J. Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, and Robert Hassell to the Nationals, Susana has emerged as a top prospect himself, his fastball peaking at 103 mph while his 90 mph cut-slider does all of the dirty work. Command remains a concern, but it improved at the end of May, leading to a 2.79 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 14.3 K/9 over his final 16 starts.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

59. Alejandro Rosario, SP, Rangers



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, High-A

Minor-league stats: 4-5, 2.24 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 88 1/3 IP, 13 BB, 129 K

Though Rosario was a prospect of some renown in high school, the Miami Hurricanes wreaked havoc on his arsenal, yielding a 6.47 ERA that dropped him to the fifth round of the 2023 draft. The Rangers went right to work fixing him, tough, reintroducing a nasty splitter, and encouraging him to throw his fastball up in the zone to take advantage of its elite carry. The results speak for themselves. Hard to say whether Rosario's 13.1 K/9 or 1.3 BB/9 is more impressive.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

60. Alex Freeland, SS, Dodgers



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .260 BA (507 AB), 18 HR, 31 SB, .829 OPS, 91 BB, 133 K

Freeland came on rather suddenly last year to give the Dodgers yet another capable reinforcement that they probably won't need after extending Tommy Edman and signing Hyeseong Kim this offseason. He deserves a chance to start for someone, standing out most for his on-base ability and base-stealing prowess but with enough power (more by way of optimal angles than high exit velocities) to make the cut.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

61. Colson Montgomery, SS, White Sox



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .214 BA (485 AB), 18 HR, 8 SB, .710 OPS, 69 BB, 164 K

The only reasonable response to Montgomery's disastrous 2024 is to shelve those old Corey Seager comps and hope he can at least turn himself into a starting-caliber player. The scouting reports remain hopeful, pinning his struggles on a mechanical issue that he corrected to hit .275 (36 for 131) with eight homers in his final 37 games between Triple-A and the Arizona Fall League, but 2025 could be a make-or-break year for him.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

62. Tink Hence, SP, Cardinals



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Double-A

Minor-league stats: 4-3, 2.71 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 79 2/3 IP, 26 BB, 109 K

Slow and steady wins the race and Hence is nearing the finish line after making incremental progress over the past couple of years. Unlike in 2023, his stat line last year was befitting of the hype, demonstrating the swing-and-miss potential of his fastball/changeup pairing. Durability is a concern given all the injuries he's suffered even while having yet to extend himself to a starter's allotment of innings.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

63. Jace Jung, 3B, Tigers



Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .258 BA (349 AB), 15 HR, .841 OPS, 71 BB, 95 K

Major-league stats: .241 B (79 AB), 0 HR, 5 2B, .666 OPS, 15 BB, 29 K

The younger brother of Josh Jung isn't the most tooled-up player, but he gets the most out of what he has by working the count and manipulating the barrel to different pitch types and locations. There's enough power to his pull side to envision Brandon Lowe-type numbers, though, of course, Comerica Park does Jung no favor in that regard. It's also not yet clear that he passes muster defensively, which could cost him playing time this year especially.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

64. Moises Ballesteros, C, Cubs



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2024: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .289 BA (454 AB), 19 HR, .826 OPS, 45 BB, 93 K

Built like a bowling ball and having the ability to do just as much damage, Ballesteros hit his way to Triple-A last year but remains a liability behind the plate. The Cubs may be willing to stick it out with him there, though, since his 5-foot-8 frame wouldn't work at first base and his lack of mobility wouldn't work anywhere else. A Pablo Sandoval comp works here given the physique, defensive limitations, and offensive trajectory.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .276 BA (468 AB), 16 HR, .793 OPS, 72 BB, 95 K

The Braves' willingness to part with Travis d'Arnaud likely signals Baldwin's readiness to form a tag team with Sean Murphy at some point this year, and it's no wonder after the 23-year-old took Triple-A by storm, slashing .298/.407/.484 with 12 home runs and nearly as many walks (52) as strikeouts (54) in his 72 games there. His exit velocities (92.8 mph average and 111.9 mph max) were perhaps even more impressive.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

66. Jonny Farmelo, OF, Mariners



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: Low-A

Minor-league stats: .264 BA (178 AB), 4 HR, 18 SB, .820 OPS, 36 BB, 52 K

Reports seem divided on how much of an offensive weapon Farmelo projects to be, but provided his recovery from a torn ACL doesn't cost him a step, his athleticism is a major selling point. It manifests most immediately through defense (which doesn't so much matter for Fantasy) and base-stealing (which absolutely does), but it also hints of untapped power, particularly since Farmelo recognizes pitches so well and has already shown a willingness to adjust his swing.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

67. Brayden Taylor, 3B, Rays



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .250 BA (424 AB), 20 HR, 29 SB, .858 OPS, 76 BB, 141 K

Clearly, Taylor demonstrates power, speed, and a willingness to take a walk, but between the way he comes about that power, looking to elevate everything to his pull side, and the way he struggles to make contact, his strikeout rate climbing to 37 percent in his 30 games at Double-A, batting average is a liability. If he's Brandon Lowe with more speed, that's a great outcome, but it's also probably the best-case outcome.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

68. Braden Montgomery, OF, White Sox



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2024: did not play -- fractured ankle

Yet another 2024 draft pick (12th overall, to the Red Sox) who hasn't appeared in a minor-league game yet, Montgomery at least has some collegiate experience to refer back to. But the other side of that coin is that his flaws are more apparent, namely his tendency to swing through pitches. He knows which ones to swing at, though, and delivered some awe-inspiring exit velocities at Texas A&M, which points to a high ceiling.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

69. Cole Carrigg, OF, Rockies



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Rookie, High-A

Minor-league stats: .283 BA (456 AB), 17 HR, 53 SB, .851 OPS, 51 BB, 100 K

It was Carrigg's defensive versatility that first caught my attention when he debuted as a hybrid catcher, shortstop, and center fielder in 2023, but what it actually signified was a special caliber of athleticism that a year later yielded a 53-steal season. Neither his contact nor his power hitting are as advanced as they appear, the former bolstered by lower-level pitching and the latter by strong pull tendencies, but there's a Fantasy-friendly profile here if it all comes together.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

70. Cade Horton, SP, Cubs

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: 2-1, 4.46 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 34 1/3 IP, 13 BB, 40 K

A consensus top-25 prospect last year, Horton looked like he might cruise to the majors when he had a 1.10 ERA through four Double-A starts, but he unraveled with the move up to Triple-A and was later revealed to have a strained lat. It's a welcome explanation for his struggles, during which his fastball lost both velocity and carry, but pitching prospects are a precarious sort who don't always snap back into place after things go wrong.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

71. Deyvison De Los Santos, 1B, Marlins



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2024: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .294 BA (538 AB), 40 HR, .914 OPS, 34 BB, 144 K

De Los Santos' 40 homers were six more than any other minor-leaguer and weren't a mirage in terms of how hard he hit the ball. But while swinging at 46 percent of pitches outside the zone might work against minor-league pitchers, it leaves open the door for major-leaguers to carve him up completely. We should find out pretty quickly whether he'll sink or swim, with the rebuilding Marlins offering plenty of opportunity.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

72. Ronny Mauricio, 2B, Mets



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: did not play -- torn ACL

Minor-league stats (2023): .292 BA (490 AB), 23 HR, 24 SB, .852 OPS, 35 BB, 97 K

Major-league stats (2023): .248 BA (101 AB), 2 HR, 7 SB, .643 OPS, 7 BB, 31 K

Maurico would have been a top-30 prospect for me last year if not for his torn ACL, so I'm reluctant to rank him any lower than this even though the emergence of Mark Vientos and the presence of Jett Williams and Luisangel Acuna complicate his path. His lack of plate discipline may ultimately be his undoing, but this is the same guy who hit a ball 117.3 mph in his major-league debut two years ago, putting him atop the Mets leaderboard for the season.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

73. Kevin Alcantara, OF, Cubs



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .278 BA (421 AB), 14 HR, 14 SB, .781 OPS, 47 BB, 123 K

Major-league stats: 1 for 10, 1 K

Alcantara's imposing size and flashy tool set have wowed scouts since he was a 16-year-old in the Yankees system, but all these years later, he still has yet to leverage those tools for all they're worth. His numbers are OK, but he still doesn't run much, still doesn't elevate well, and still can't hit a breaking ball. Now that he's at the precipice of the majors, having actually debuted late last year, we need to see real progress.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

74. Jaison Chourio, OF, Guardians



Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2024: Low-A

Minor-league stats: .270 BA (334 AB), 5 HR, 44 SB, .813 OPS, 86 BB, 69 K

While Jackson Chourio always projected to be a middle-of-the-order masher, his brother Jaison profiles as more of a prototypical leadoff hitter, walking more than he strikes out with exceptional contact skills and speed to spare. It's not as stark as the contrast between Ronald Acuna and Luisangel Acuna, particularly since Jaison Chourio's exit velocities hint at more power to come, but it's of a similar vein.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

75. James Triantos, 2B, Cubs



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .300 BA (443 AB), 7 HR, 47 SB, .773 OPS, 27 BB, 54 K

One reason Nico Hoerner is a subject of trade speculation is because the Cubs have basically cloned him in Triantos, whose exit velocities give him virtually no chance of being a power hitter but whose ability to manipulate the barrel on all pitch types and velocity bands, all while avoiding strikeouts, gives him a good chance of hitting for average. Add a penchant for stealing bases, and you basically get ... Hoerner.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

76. Justin Crawford, OF, Phillies



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2024: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .313 BA (457 AB), 9 HR, 42 SB, .805 OPS, 32 BB, 93 K

So far, Justin Crawford has been a convincing facsimile of his father, former Rays outfielder Carl Crawford, who became a Fantasy standout with his elite batting averages, elite stolen base totals, and not-insignificant number of home runs. It's that third respect that's even more crucial in today's game and the way the younger Crawford presently falls short, offering high enough exit velocities but putting the ball on the ground more than 60 percent of the time.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

77. Josue Briceno, C, Tigers



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: Low-A

Minor-league stats: .278 BA (151 AB), 2 HR, .758 OPS, 22 BB, 26 K

Briceno's 2024 season appeared to be a lost cause as he struggled to gain a foothold at Low-A because of a knee injury, but the Tigers had the good sense to send him to the Arizona Fall League, where he mashed 10 homers in 25 games to become the circuit's first-ever triple crown recipient. It came against much more experienced competition, by the way, which has sent his prospect stock into orbit even as he transitions to first base.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

78. Rhett Lowder, SP, Reds



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: High-A, Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 6-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 108 2/3 IP, 24 BB, 113 K

Major-league stats: 2-2, 1.17 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 30 2/3 IP, 14 BB, 22 K

This ranking reflects my skepticism of Lowder, who was drafted seventh overall in 2023, hurried to the majors in his first professional season, and then preceded to to deliver a 1.16 ERA in six starts. So why the skepticism? He simply has no means of missing bats at present. With a high ground-ball rate and immaculate control, it could work, but there's little margin for error.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

79. Jacob Misiorowski, SP, Brewers



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: 3-5, 3.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 97 1/3 IP, 60 BB, 127 K

While Lowder is all about command and weak contact, Misiorowski is looking to blow hitters away, which is a friendlier profile for Fantasy as long as a certain command threshold is met. Misiorowski's progress on that front has been virtually nonexistent, which led to the Brewers trying him out as a reliever late last year. With his 6-foot-7 reach, Misiorowski's upside remains along the lines of a Tyler Glasnow, but he's running out of leash to make good on it.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

80. Michael Arroyo, 2B, Mariners



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, High-A

Minor-league stats: .285 BA (485 AB), 23 HR, 18 SB, .910 OPS, 73 BB, 136 K

Arroyo was already known to have a strong grasp of the strike zone and good hitter instincts overall, but his 5-foot-8 frame seemingly limited him to being no more than a utility infielder and Fantasy lightweight. That he was able to generate so much power in 2024 -- as a 19-year-old playing against more advanced competition, for the most part -- opens up a new world of possibilities, particularly with him reaching base at a .400 clip.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: late-season look

81. Felnin Celesten, SS, Mariners



Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2024: Rookie

Minor-league stats (2023): .352 BA (125 AB), 3 HR, 5 SB, .999 OPS, 18 BB, 28 K

Superlative performances from 18-year-olds in Rookie ball are the source of countless prospect fakeouts, but Celesten stands out from the crowd in two respects: He has a keen understanding of the strike zone, and he already produces major league-caliber exit velocities, hitting a ball as hard as 110 mph. All the athleticism you could want is there, too, projecting him to stick at shortstop and have an impact on the base paths.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

82. Jacob Wilson, SS, Athletics



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Rookie, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .433 BA (208 AB), 7 HR, 28 2B, 1.142 OPS, 14 BB, 15 K

Major-league stats: .250 BA (92 AB), 2 3B, 2 2B, 8 BB, 10 K

Batting average standouts who lack over-the-fence power generally don't make for good prospects anymore, but Wilson was such a standout, batting 40 points higher than any other minor-leaguer and connecting on 99 percent of the strikes he swung at for Triple-A Sacramento, that we have to take him seriously. The Athletics certainly do, drafting him sixth overall in 2023 and giving him a clear path to the shortstop job this spring.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

83. Thayron Liranzo, C, Tigers



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2024: High-A

Minor-league stats: .244 BA (353 AB), 12 HR, .786 OPS, 75 BB, 102 K

A rare example of a prospect who hit his stride after leaving the Dodgers, Liranzo went on to .315 with five home runs and more walks (26) than strikeouts (20) in 26 games for his new organization. The prize of the Jack Flaherty deal continued with the improved plate discipline in the Arizona Fall League (11 walks to nine strikeouts), which is particularly noteworthy given how forcefully he swings the bat. Could he be a Will Smith type?

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: late-season look

84. Brady House, 3B, Nationals



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2024: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .241 BA (498 AB), 19 HR, .699 OPS, 31 BB, 143 K

As the Nationals continue to graduate high-end prospects to the majors, one spot they've left open is third base, presumably hoping that their first pick in the 2021 draft will fill it. House still profiles for big power, but he'll need to elevate his game quickly after struggling to adapt to the higher velocities and refined breaking balls found in the upper levels.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

85. Enrique Bradfield, OF, Orioles



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .272 BA (404 AB), 4 HR, 74 SB, .729 OPS, 50 BB, 72 K

Bradfield's 80-grade defense ensures he'll have a role in the majors someday, and his 80-grade speed gives him some hope of being a significant Fantasy asset as well. The real question is whether he'll hit enough to matter given that there's virtually no power to speak of, but he makes contact at a nice rate and already excels at hitting the ball to all fields. There's only so much upside to be found here, but he probably won't be a total miss.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

86. George Klassen, SP, Angels



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 6-5, 3.10 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 93 IP, 46 BB, 135 K

Klassen's bloated walk rate in college seemed to eliminate any chance of him becoming a starter, but the Phillies cleaned up his delivery and outfitted him with a full array of power pitches -- i.e., a four-seamer, two-seamer, hard slider, and even harder slider (let's call it a cutter) that may be the best of the bunch. The results were nothing short of whifftastic, but it's now up to the Angels to sustain those gains.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

87. Jonah Tong, SP, Mets



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 6-4, 3.03 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 113 IP, 47 BB, 160 K

Normally, the "rising" fastball so coveted in today's game comes from a lower release point, but Tong is able to achieve it with an over-the-top delivery, making for a one-of-a-kind look that, judging from the strikeout numbers, caused minor-league hitters' heads to explode. Though there were some control glitches along the way, the whiffs continued up to Double-A (where he debuted with six no-hit innings), offering hope that it's not just a gimmick.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

88. Caden Dana, SP, Angels



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2024: Double-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 9-7, 2.52 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 135 2/3 IP, 39 BB, 147 K

Major-league stats: 1-2, 9.58 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 10 1/3 IP, 7 BB, 8 K

Don't let Dana's ugly major-league stint -- the latest in a long line of overzealous promotions by the Angels -- overshadow what he accomplished as a 20-year-old at Double-A, embracing a workhorse mentality with one quality outing after another. The characteristics of his pitches are nothing special, but he has a full allotment of them and good command to boot, giving him a pretty safe No. 3 starter projection, perhaps in the mold of Jose Berrios.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

89. Jackson Ferris, SP, Dodgers



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2024: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 5-7, 3.20 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 126 2/3 IP, 57 BB, 145 K

Ferris' helium in prospect circles is greater than this, but I'd be underwhelmed if his 62 percent strike rate and 11 percent swinging-strike rate if they came against major-league hitters. And they came mostly at A-ball. Even so, the slider is thought to be a special pitch that will play up further if can throw strikes more consistently. In the hands of the Dodgers, that's a strong bet.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

90. Cole Young, SS, Mariners



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2024: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .271 BA (469 AB), 9 HR, 23 SB, .759 OPS, 67 BB, 87 K

The enthusiasm for Young seems to be driven by an outdated model that weighs all tools equally, but a good hit tool doesn't amount to much if there's no thump behind it, as evidenced by him batting .271 against Double-A pitchers. His inclusion here is obligatory, a nod to the fact that I don't know everything, and I'll admit that he's likely to be something in the majors. But that something could be closer to Jake Cronenworth than Steven Kwan or even Bryson Stott.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

91. Adrian Del Castillo, C, Diamondbacks



Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2024: Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .312 BA (413 AB), 26 HR, 36 2B, 1.002 OPS, 55 BB, 80 K

Major-league stats: .313 BA (80 AB), 4 HR, 5 2B, .893 OPS, 7 BB, 28 K

Whether it's because he's already 25, because he probably won't stick behind the plate, or because it happened at hitter-friendly Triple-A, Del Castillo's monstrous 2024 hasn't garnered much enthusiasm -- and that's even with him doing an admirable job filling in for Gabriel Moreno down the stretch. Maybe he up and vanishes like past Reno standouts Kevin Cron and Seth Beer, or maybe he's in the DH mix this year with Joc Pederson out of the picture.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

92. Luisangel Acuna, SS, Mets

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .258 BA (547 AB), 7 HR, 40 SB, .654 OPS, 32 BB, 96 K

Major-league stats: .308 BA (39 AB), 3 HR, 1 3B, 2 2B, 1 BB, 6 K

Ronald Acuna's younger brother had pretty much eliminated himself from top-100 consideration with a pitiful showing at Triple-A Syracuse, but then he was tasked with filling in for MVP candidate Francisco Lindor during the stretch run and so rose to the occasion that he's become a cult figure for Mets fans. He changed his approach to tap into more exit velocity, adding some power to go along with his speed, and is now one of three Mets prospects looking to overtake Jeff McNeil at second.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

93. Hyeseong Kim, 2B, Dodgers



Age (on opening day): 26

Where he played in 2024: Korea

KBO stats: .326 BA (509 AB), 11 HR, 30 SB, .841 OPS, 47 BB, 62 K

Kim earns a spot here because he's in line to play every day for the Dodgers, and if he hits well enough to remain in that role, he'll be useful in a Nico Hoerner sort of way, providing ample stolen bases and a not-unhelpful number of runs scored. But that's a big "if." As promising as his KBO stats are, Ha-seong Kim and Jung Hoo Lee had even better numbers there and have struggled to make an impact with the bat so far.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

94. Caleb Durbin, 2B, Brewers



Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .275 BA (335 AB), 10 HR, 31 SB, .839 OPS, 53 BB, 40 K

Coming over with Nestor Cortes in the Devin Williams trade, Durbin is an option to start at second base for the Brewers if Brice Turang slides over to shortstop. He's coming off a bonkers Arizona Fall League performance in which he had five home runs, 29 stolen bases, and 17 walks to just six strikeouts in 24 games, and while the power output was probably Arizona-fueled, the plate discipline and base-stealing prowess were only slightly exaggerated from what we've seen in previous stops.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

95. Aidan Smith, OF, Rays



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: Low-A

Minor-league stats: .288 BA (368 AB), 11 HR, 41 SB, .874 OPS, 64 BB, 103 K

Whenever the Rays target a player, as they did Smith in the Randy Arozarena trade, it's wise to take notice, and what stands out immediately are the 41 steals and the .401 on-base percentage. The power is less exemplary, but it's not anything either for a slight-of-build fellow who figures to add muscle as he enters his 20s. The package is reminiscent of Evan Carter except that Smith's swing is already optimized for power with high fly-ball and pull rates.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

96. Nick Yorke, 2B, Pirates



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .303 BA (472 AB), 12 HR, 21 SB, .834 OPS, 60 BB, 101 K

Major-league stats: .216 BA (37 AB), 2 HR, 2 SB, 4 BB, 12 K

A big riser from 2021 who then got lost in the prospect wilderness for a couple years, Yorke finally reached Triple-A in 2024, making his exit velocity readings publicly available. And lo, they were good, much better than expected for a prospect billed as a contact hitter. He still has the line-drive rates and all-fields approach that should yield a high batting average, but there's once again hope for more if he can settle in at second base.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

97. Bo Davidson, OF, Giants



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Rookie, Low-A

Minor-league stats: .327 BA (220 AB), 11 HR, 7 SB, 1.042 OPS, 38 BB, 65 K

You won't find Davidson on many prospect rank lists given that no team saw fit to draft him in 2023, but every single one is kicking itself now after watching him lay waste to the California League, closing out his time there with a .440/.564/.868 slash line and seven home runs in 26 games. You might argue, fairly, that he was too old for the level, but the tools stand out when you watch him play.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

98. Chandler Simpson, OF, Rays



Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2024: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .355 BA (451 AB), 1 HR, 104 SB, .807 OPS, 44 BB, 43 K

Could he be any more any more of a throwback? Players with Simpson's skill set haven't been en vogue since about the time The Simpsons first aired and haven't been even viable since Michael Bourn or Juan Pierre. Simpson's tiny fly-ball and pull rates show just how committed he is to not hitting homers. He knows who he is, and it'll either work or it won't. Xavier Edwards' initial success offers some hope.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

99. Zac Veen, OF, Rockies

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: Rookie, High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .258 BA (233 AB), 11 HR, 21 SB, .805 OPS, 30 BB, 67 K

Veen today is a far cry from the consensus top-25 prospect he was in 2022, but if you look past the numbers and at the circumstances surrounding them, you can see how injuries are mostly to blame. He came out of the gate last year slashing .326/.418/.568 in 28 games, having finally overcome the wrist issues of the previous two years, but then was derailed by back and thumb injuries. The skill set remains intriguing enough, particularly with Colorado in his sights, to give him one last go of it.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

100. Alan Roden, OF, Blue Jays



Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2024: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .293 BA (451 AB), 16 HR, 14 SB, .865 OPS, 64 BB, 75 K

Roden beats out a long list of candidates for this final spot because I think the odds of him being an out-and-out failure are next to nothing. His contact, line-drive, and on-base skills are simply too good. Whether he can put enough balls in the bleachers to make him Fantasy viable is harder to say, but his pull rate (50.5) and max exit velocity (112.2 mph) at Triple-A this past year would suggest so.

Scott's 2025 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring