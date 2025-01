When I first began writing about Fantasy Baseball for CBS more than 15 years ago, I really tried to drive home the point that winning teams are built around hitting.

It wasn't a novel idea, but it wasn't a universally regarded one either. At times, it's been less true, most notably that period in the late 2010s/early 2020s when the drop-off at starting pitcher was so steep, and the number of quality hitters was so high, that taking pitchers early was the only way to go. But that was a mere blip on the Fantasy Baseball timeline. Hitters provide stability. Hitters address scarcity. Hitters create a clearer distinction between you and the opposition.

And that's especially true in Head-to-Head points leagues.

It remains a point of contention all these years later. Points leagues are where pitchers shine, the conventional wisdom goes, but I'd say it's more where they do less damage. The format smooths out a lot of the rough edges that traditional 5x5 scoring blasts to kingdom come, which makes the entire pitcher landscape more forgiving. While the gap last year between what Pitchers 1-10 averaged and what Pitchers 40-50 averaged was 174.5 points, that same gap for hitters was 214.5 points. And more hitters are required than pitchers, exacerbating the issue.

That's just a cursory glance at what makes hitting a higher priority for me in this format than pitching, but it's enough to explain why I took a hitter with each of my first six picks in our second Head-to-Head points mock for 2025.

I wasn't dead set on doing it. First three picks? Almost certainly. First four picks? Very likely. But six? That's pushing the approach about to its limit. Ultimately, though, I resolved not to take a starting pitcher until the value clearly exceeded that of the available hitters, and it only became true in Round 7, with Max Fried. You might argue that the moment was actually a round earlier when I passed over Blake Snell for James Wood, but I don't know. Volume is a major differentiator at starting pitcher in this format, and volume is where Snell most falls short, often struggling to stay healthy, being plagued by short outings, and now pitching for a team that's entire staff is built for innings preservation.

So that was my approach to this draft, and I'll let you decide how my team turned out. Meanwhile, here's who else took part:

1) R.J. White, CBS Sports

2) Jeremy Heist, Pitcher List (@heistjm)

3) Jake Holland, The Cutoff Man podcast (@jakebaseball17)

4) Chris Mitchell, FantasyData (@CJMitch73)

5) Tim Kanak, Fantasy Aceball (@fantasyaceball)

6) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)

7) B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)

8) Doc Eisenhauer, Scout the Statline (@DocHollidayDyna)

9) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

10) Nick Fox, NBC Sports (@CT_FOX)

11) Sean Millerick, Marlins Maniac (@miasportsminute)

12) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

Just a few more observations before we get to the results:

(Note that certain players' team designations may not be up to date due to the timing of offseason maneuvering and the distinction between the deals that are "agreed to" (i.e., not final) and the ones that are "finalized." Have some grace, please.)