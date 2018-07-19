The Royals released Almonte on Wednesday.

Almonte was the victim of a numbers game in the Kansas City outfield and was designated for assignment Monday. Despite passing through waivers unclaimed, Almonte won't stick around in the organization, as the Royals opted to grant him release in order to pursue opportunities elsewhere. Almonte, who slashed .179/.260/.284 across 151 plate appearances with the big club this season, shouldn't have much trouble securing a minor-league deal with another organization.

