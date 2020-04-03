Akeem Bostick: Cut loose by Cards
Bostick was released by the Cardinals in March, Baseball America reports.
The 62nd overall pick by the Rangers back in 2013, Bostick was traded to Houston in 2015 and was released by the Astros late last season before joining the Cardinals on a minor-league pact. He has never made it past the Triple-A level.
