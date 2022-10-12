site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Alex Claudio: Hits open market
Claudio elected free agency Sunday.
Claudio will head to the open market after he cleared waivers three days earlier. The 30-year-old lefty, who made three relief appearances for the Mets in 2022, will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal this winter.
