Velazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

The 28-year-old made seven consecutive starts at shortstop after Zach Neto (oblique) landed on the injured list June 15, but David Fletcher is making his second straight start Sunday after having his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque. Fletcher went 4-for-6 with a home run and five RBI in his first big-league game since April on Saturday and might have the upper hand on Velazquez for playing time.