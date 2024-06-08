Rendon (hamstring) progressed to taking groundballs Friday, per MLB.com.

Rendon resumed baseball activities earlier in the week, making throws and taking swings in the batting cages. His ability Friday to take grounders -- albeit only on balls that were hit right at him in order to avoid lateral movement -- was another sign of progress, and Rendon is expected to put his strained left hamstring to an even bigger test by jogging Saturday. Rendon remains weeks away from a return, but it's now feasible that he could be back with the Angels by the end of June.