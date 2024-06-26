Rendon (hamstring) said Wednesday that he's "definitely close" and is still deciding whether to go out on a rehab assignment, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

A rehab assignment would be sensible considering he's missed two months of action with a high-grade partial tear of his left hamstring. Rendon did say he's open to the possibility of playing rehab games, although the Angels can't force him to do so. Either way, the veteran third baseman should be clear to play in games soon if he's able to sprint on consecutive days without issue.