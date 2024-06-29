Rendon (hamstring) will face live pitching next Thursday or Friday and could return to action July 8 versus Texas, Michael Huntley of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Rendon has been participating in a variety of baseball activities -- including taking grounders, batting in the cage and running the bases -- so taking swings against live pitching is the logical next step in his quest to return from a left hamstring strain. Angels manager Ron Washington indicated Friday that he hopes the veteran third baseman can return for the beginning of a home series against the Rangers that kicks off July 8, though that date is certainly not set in stone. Rendon recently indicated that he's considering agreeing to a rehab assignment ahead of his return, but it doesn't appear he's made a decision on that topic at this point.