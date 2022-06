Marsh went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI in Monday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.

Marsh plated the Angels' first run of the game with a second-inning triple, and he subsequently came around to score. The triple was his first of the campaign, and this was the fifth time this season that Marsh has collected three hits in a contest. He had been struggling mightily entering Monday, going 0-for-16 with eight strikeouts over his previous six games.