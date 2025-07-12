Burke notched a hold against the Diamondbacks on Friday with a perfect inning of work.

Burke inherited a 5-4 lead when he entered in the sixth inning and breezed through a trio of Arizona hitters on 13 pitches. The southpaw hasn't been getting used much in high-leverage situations of late -- this was his first hold since June 16 -- but he's been one of the Angels' most effective relievers for the past month. Since June 7, Burke has posted a 0.73 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB over 17 appearances spanning 12.1 frames. He's largely been used in brief spurts as a lefty specialist, as nine of those 17 outings have lasted less than one full inning.