Teodosio went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Thursday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Mariners.

Teodosio has gone 7-for-21 (.333) during his six-game hitting streak, with four of those knocks going for extra bases. He's settled into a starting role in center field down the stretch, and his recent hitting suggests he'll be able to hold onto the job. The outfielder is at a .216/.255/.324 slash line with four RBI, 10 runs scored, six steals, seven doubles and two triples over 111 plate appearances, but he remains in search of his first big-league homer.