Estevez picked up his 18th save of the season in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Athletics, tossing a scoreless ninth while allowing a walk.

Estevez made things a little interesting by issuing a leadoff walk to Lawrence Butler in the inning but went on to retire the next three batters in order to shut the door on the game. He's now converted each of his last 12 saves and hasn't let up an earned run since May 20, which spans over 18 appearances. His name has been swirling around trade talks, though it remains to be seen if he'll be dealt at the deadline and if he'd still be a closer for his new team. The 31-year-old owns a 2.53 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 31:5 K:BB in 32 innings.