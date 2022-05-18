site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-cesar-valdez-contract-selected-by-halos | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Cesar Valdez: Contract selected by Halos
By
RotoWire Staff
May 17, 2022
at
8:09 pm ET
•
1 min read
Valdez had his contract selected by the Angels on Tuesday.
The 37-year-old joined Los Angeles on a minor-league deal in mid-March and will now make his way to the big club. Valdez had a 5.87 ERA, 1.65 ERA and 45:14 K:BB over 46 innings for Baltimore last year, but he was pitching well at Triple-A Salt Lake early in 2022.
More News
03/17/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/25/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
09/22/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
09/22/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
09/21/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
08/23/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read