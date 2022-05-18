Valdez had his contract selected by the Angels on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old joined Los Angeles on a minor-league deal in mid-March and will now make his way to the big club. Valdez had a 5.87 ERA, 1.65 ERA and 45:14 K:BB over 46 innings for Baltimore last year, but he was pitching well at Triple-A Salt Lake early in 2022.

