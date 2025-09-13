The Angels selected Wallach's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Wallach will return to the big leagues for the first time since 2023 to give the Angels depth behind the plate with Logan O'Hoppe and now Travis d'Arnaud both on the 7-day concussion IL. The 33-year-old Wallach has slashed .256/.311/.464 with 25 RBI and 18 runs scored across 137 plate appearances since signing a minor-league deal with Los Angeles in June.