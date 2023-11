Leblanc signed a minor-league deal with the Angels on Sunday.

The 27-year-old infielder made his big-league debut in 2022 but spent all of 2023 with the Marlins' Triple-A affiliate. Leblanc slashed .252/.384/.423 with 12 home runs and four steals in 94 games in the International League, good for a 108 wRC+. He saw time at second base, third base, first base and left field last season.