The Angels reinstated Silseth (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday and optioned him to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Silseth has allowed 14 earned runs at Triple-A across just 12.1 innings over three starts since beginning his rehab assignment. Although he seems to have made a full recovery from the elbow injury that forced him onto the IL in April, his poor performance will keep him in the minors for the time being. If the 24-year-old righty is able to right the ship, he may be able to reclaim a spot in Los Angeles' rotation.